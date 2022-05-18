Thomasina Miers’ mango and chocolate paletas recipe

“Paletas, which are essentially Mexican lollies made from the many tropical fruits native to the country, are an exceptionally pleasing way to slake one’s thirst in such a hot climate,” says Thomasina Miers.

The mango version below is delicious dipped in chilli-lime-salt, while the Mexican chocolate one is made with almond milk and drizzled with white chocolate and chopped almonds, she adds. Otherwise, try condensed milk or double cream for a rich finish.

Mango and chocolate paletas recipes

Ingredients:(Makes 10-12)

For the mango dipped in chili salt version:2 small ripe mangoes (220g)Zest and juice of 1 lime (40ml)2–3tbsp light agave nectar

For the chilli-lime salt:10g piquin chillies or Urfa chilli flakes10g fine sea salt100g caster sugarZest of 1 lime

For the Mexican chocolate version:400ml almond or whole milkFew pinches of ground cinnamon55g dark chocolate, chopped55g milk chocolate, chopped1–2tbsp golden syrup90g white chocolate50g almonds (flaked/slivered)

Method

1. To make the mango paletas, skin and stone the mangoes and add the flesh (and as much juice as you can) into a blender. Add the lime zest and juice and agave with 300ml water and blend to combine.

2. Taste the mixture and add more agave if needed, remembering to sweeten more than you think necessary, as much of the sweetness disappears once the lollies are frozen. Pour into lolly moulds and freeze for at least eight hours.

3. To make the chili salt, blitz the chillies with the salt in a spice grinder or small food processor, then stir in the sugar and lime zest. Serve the mango paleta dipped into the chilli-lime-salt.

4. To make the Mexican chocolate paleta, add the milk to a heavy-bottomed saucepan and warm over a low heat with the cinnamon and golden syrup. Take the milk off the heat and stir through the chocolate until completely melted. Leave to cool and then pour into lolly moulds. Freeze for at least eight hours.

5. To decorate, melt the white chocolate and toast the almonds. Drizzle the paletas with the white chocolate and sprinkle with the almonds.

(Hodder & Stoughton/PA)

Recipes taken from Meat-free Mexican: Vibrant Vegetarian Recipes by Thomasina Miers, published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £25. Photography by Tara Fisher. Available now.