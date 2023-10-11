Tim Anderson’s aubergine mixed noodles recipe

This recipe is inspired by aburasoba – a soupless ramen dish where the noodles are served in a bowl with tare (dipping sauce) and oil at the bottom and toppings on top, which is then mixed together at the table.

“I’m tempted to call it an aburasoba… but it would not resemble any aburasoba I’ve seen in Japan,” says chef Tim Anderson. “Aw heck, let’s just say it’s mixed noodles and call it a day!”

Yu Xiang aubergine mixed noodles

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

1 large or 2 small dried shiitake mushrooms150ml just-boiled water1 large aubergineOil, as needed for shallow-frying1tsp cornflour2tbsp shōyu1tbsp dark red miso (such as Hatchō miso)1tbsp oyster sauce2tbsp Chinkiang vinegar, Japanese black vinegar or similar, plus extra to taste1 red pepper or a handful of small, sweet peppers, thinly sliced2 garlic cloves, finely chopped15g fresh ginger root, peeled and finely chopped1–2 dried red chillies, or a few pinches of chilli flakes (to taste)3tbsp light brown sugar1tbsp sesame oil2 portions noodles2 spring onions, thinly sliced at an angle2 egg yolks50–60g Menma or tinned bamboo shootsChilli oil, to taste

Method:

1. Place the shiitake mushrooms in a small dish and cover them with the boiled water, then leave to rehydrate for about an hour. Meanwhile, cut the aubergine into batons or prisms about 2cm thick, and pour the oil into a large frying pan or wok to a depth of about 1cm.

2. Heat over a medium-high heat for a few minutes, then test the temperature by placing a piece of aubergine into the oil. If it sizzles vigorously immediately, the oil is ready. Add all of the aubergine to the oil and fry for about five to six minutes, turning often, until richly browned all over. Remove with a slotted spoon or spider and drain well on paper towels. Tip the oil out into a heatproof container, but leave about one tablespoon oil or so in the pan.

3. Once the mushrooms have rehydrated, remove their stems and cut them into thin slices. Stir the cornflour into the resulting mushroom dashi and stir together the shōyu, miso, oyster sauce and vinegar in a separate bowl until no lumps of miso remain.

4. Ensure you have all of your prep ready to go before cooking, because the pace needs to be fairly quick once you begin. Place the pan with the reserved one tablespoon oil back over a high heat. Once the oil is shimmering, add the peppers and stir-fry for two to three minutes until browned.

5. Add the garlic, ginger and chillies, and stir-fry for another one to two minutes, then add the sliced shiitake mushrooms and sugar and stir-fry briefly so the sugar melts and bubbles.

6. Add the liquid seasoning mixture and stir well, then add the cornflour and mushroom dashi mixture and bring to the boil so it thickens. Finally, tip in the fried aubergine and stir well to coat. Reduce the heat to low to keep warm while you cook the noodles.

7. Divide the sesame oil between the two bowls and add a few spoonfuls of the aubergine sauce to each one.

8. Boil the noodles until tender, then drain well and tip into the sauce. Stir the noodles through the sauce, then top with the aubergine and its sauce, and garnish with the spring onions, eggs and menma. Serve with chilli oil and extra vinegar – add as much as you like.

Ramen Forever: Recipes For Ramen Success by Tim Anderson is published by Hardie Grant, priced £26. Photography by Laura Edwards. Available now.