Tim Anderson’s quick and easy ramen recipe

“Sometimes the ramen craving strikes and there’s no ramen to be found – what do you do? Instant ramen does the job, of course, and some of it is excellent, especially if you’re able to add good toppings,” says chef Tim Anderson.

“But even that is sometimes unavailable. This recipe is designed to tick the proper ramen box from common refrigerator and store cupboard ingredients – when you don’t have any good broth, nor tare, nor oils, nor nothing!”

‘Nothing special’ ramen

Ingredients:(Serves 1)

20g lard80g minced pork2 anchovies1/2 an onion, thinly slicedA big handful of bean sprouts2 garlic cloves, grated1tbsp sesame oil2tbsp red miso1tbsp sugar1tbsp white wine1tbsp tomato purée2tbsp shōyu1tbsp peanut butter or tahiniA pinch each of white pepper and smoked paprika500ml water1tbsp grated Parmesan or Cheddar1 portion shop-bought noodlesA big pinch of sesame seeds1 spring onion, thinly slicedChilli oil, to taste (optional)Salt, to taste

Method:

1. In a wok or medium saucepan, melt the lard over a high heat and add the pork mince, anchovies and onion. Stir-fry for a few minutes, breaking up the anchovies as you go, until the pork is cooked through and the onion has begun to soften. Toss in the bean sprouts and garlic and stir-fry for another one to two minutes, then tip everything out into a bowl.

2. Add the sesame oil to the pan and set over a medium heat, then add the miso and sugar and fry it for a few minutes until the aroma becomes rich and caramel-like. Stir in the white wine, tomato purée, shōyu and peanut butter or tahini and cook for another few minutes, then add the pepper, paprika, water and cheese.

3. Bring to the boil, add the noodles and cook them to your liking. Once they’re done, taste the broth and add salt or more water as needed – different noodles will absorb different amounts of liquid, so you’ll have to adjust for this accordingly.

4. Transfer the broth and noodles to a bowl and top with the stir-fried mince and veg and garnish with the sesame seeds and spring onion. Add as much chilli oil as you like.

Ramen Forever: Recipes For Ramen Success by Tim Anderson is published by Hardie Grant, priced £26. Photography by Laura Edwards. Available now.