As far as show-stopping desserts go, you really can’t go wrong with a good tiramisu.

Chef Theo Randall says this particular recipe “works really well, and it’s something I think everyone should try to make at home because it’s so easy”.

There are a few tricks to nailing the perfect tiramisu though. “It’s about not whisking the mascarpone too much, making sure you’ve got really good coffee, using the savoiardi biscuits – even the shop-bought ones are absolutely perfect for it,” Randall explains. “It’s just that combination – it’s quite rich, but it’s very simple.”

Tiramisu recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 6)

100g caster sugar4 organic eggs, separated500g mascarpone125ml cold, strong black coffee50ml sweet Marsala300g savoiardi biscuits50g unsweetened cocoa powder

Method:

1. Add the sugar and egg yolks to the bowl of a stand mixer and beat on a medium speed for about four minutes, until the mixture is pale. Add the mascarpone and beat for a further three minutes until light and fluffy.

2. In another bowl, whisk the egg whites until stiff, then fold them into the mascarpone mixture until fully combined, light and creamy.

3. Combine the coffee and Marsala in a shallow dish. One by one, dip one third of the savoiardi biscuits into the liquid and use them to line the bottom of a medium-sized, deep serving dish. Using a spatula, spread one third of the mascarpone mixture on top to create an even layer. Repeat this layering process twice more. Sift over the cocoa powder and refrigerate for at least three hours before serving.

The Italian Deli Cookbook by Theo Randall, photography by Lizzie Mayson, is published by Quadrille, priced £26. Available now.