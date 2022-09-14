Tom Kerridge’s ‘fridge raid’ soup recipe
This filling minestrone is a great way to avoid food waste and clear out the fridge before your next supermarket delivery arrives – and hopefully save some cash in the process.
“Swap the chorizo for bacon, add beans or lentils, use only veg – anything goes,” says Tom Kerridge. “If you roughly follow these ratios of veg, chicken stock and pasta, it will always taste delicious.”
Fridge raid soup
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
1tbsp olive oil3 cooking chorizo sausages, sliced1 large onion, diced2 large carrots, diced3 celery sticks, diced2tbsp thyme leaves1L chicken stock400g tin chopped tomatoes150g small pasta shapes or orzo150g frozen peas2 large handfuls of kale, roughly choppedSalt and freshly ground black pepper
To finish:Extra virgin olive oilFinely grated Parmesan
Method
1. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the chorizo slices, let them slowly render in the oil and cook for around five minutes or until they just begin to caramelise. Add the onion, carrots and celery and sauté for a further five minutes or until softened.
2. Add the thyme, chicken stock and tinned tomatoes and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for five minutes before adding the pasta. Stir well and simmer for 12 minutes or until the pasta is almost cooked.
3. Toss in the frozen peas and kale, stir well and season with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for a few minutes until the kale is tender.
4. Ladle the soup into warmed bowls. Add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkling of Parmesan, then serve.
Real Life Recipes by Tom Kerridge is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £26. Photography by Cristian Barnett. Available now.
