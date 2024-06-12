Tom Kerridge’s grilled goat’s cheese salad recipe

“Grilled goat’s cheese and beets make a great duo in this sophisticated salad,” says chef Tom Kerridge.

“Pecan nuts and toasted baguette slices offer contrasting textures, and the salad leaves give freshness and vibrancy. A colourful salad, packed with enormous flavours, that works equally well as a starter or light meal.”

Grilled goat’s cheese salad

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

2 portions of log goat’s cheese with rind (about 100g each)1tsp thyme leaves1tbsp runny honey2tbsp extra virgin olive oil6 thick slices of baguette30g pecan nutsSalt and freshly ground pepper

For the maple and mustard dressing:2tbsp white wine vinegar1tsp Dijon mustard1tsp wholegrain mustard1tbsp maple syrup3tbsp extra virgin olive oil

For the salad:2 cooked beetroots, cut into wedges½ red onion, thinly sliced2 large handfuls of mixed salad leavesA large handful of spinach leaves

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas 6. Line a small baking tray with baking paper.

2. Place the goat’s cheese portions on the lined tray and sprinkle with the thyme leaves and a little salt and pepper. Drizzle with the honey and one tablespoon extra virgin olive oil.

3. Brush the baguette slices with one tablespoon extra virgin olive oil and place on another baking tray with the pecans.

4. Place the goat’s cheese tray on a high shelf in the oven and place the baguette and pecan tray on a shelf just below. Bake for 10 minutes, turning the baguette slices and pecans halfway through.

5. Turn the oven grill element on and cook for an extra two minutes until the goat’s cheese slices are golden brown on top. Take out the other tray as soon as the baguette slices and pecans are well coloured.

6. Meanwhile, prepare the salad. For the dressing, put all of the ingredients into a large bowl, whisk until smooth and season with salt and pepper. Pour half of the dressing into a small serving bowl and set aside. Add the beetroot and onion to the dressing in the large bowl and leave to soak up the flavours.

7. When the baguette and goat’s cheese are ready, add the salad leaves to the dressed beetroot and toss well. Divide the salad between two serving plates and tuck in the toasted baguettes slices. Top with the baked goat’s cheese, scatter over the pecans and serve at once, with the bowl of dressing on the side.

Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain by Tom Kerridge is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £25. Photography by Cristian Barnett. Available now.