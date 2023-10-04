Tom Kerridge’s paneer and pea fritters recipe

“These spicy, rustic-looking nibbles are my take on South Asian fried street food,” says Tom Kerridge.

“Flavoured with chaat masala (a slightly tangy spice blend), the fritters are made with protein-rich paneer and gram (chickpea) flour, which adds a nutty, earthy flavour. They need little else other than mango chutney for dipping, and a cold drink to wash them down!”

Paneer and pea fritters

Ingredients:(Makes about 24)

Vegetable oil, to fry1tsp cumin seeds1 onion, finely chopped150g frozen peas, defrosted1 green chilli, deseeded and finely sliced175g gram flour1tsp chaat masala3tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves250g paneer, coarsely gratedSalt and freshly ground pepper

To serve:Mango chutney

Method:

1. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a small frying pan then add the cumin seeds and let them sizzle for a few seconds before adding the onion. Cook for five to seven minutes until the onion is softened, then remove from the heat and leave to cool. Preheat the oven to 150°C/130°C Fan/Gas 2.

2. Once cooled, tip the onion and cumin mix into a bowl and add the peas, chilli, gram flour, chaat masala and chopped coriander. Stir to combine and season well with salt and pepper. Pour in 200 millilitres of water and mix well. Add the grated paneer and stir through gently.

3. You will need to cook the fritters in three or four batches. Heat a 4-5cm depth of oil in a sauté pan to 180°C (check with a thermometer). When it is hot, drop spoonfuls of the mixture into the hot oil, spacing them apart. Cook for two to three minutes on each side or until golden and crispy.

4. Remove the fritters from the pan with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper. Keep warm in the low oven while you cook the rest.

5. Once they are all cooked, season the fritters with a little extra salt and serve with mango chutney and lime wedges on the side.

Pub Kitchen by Tom Kerridge is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £27. Photography by Cristian Barnett. Available now.