Tom Kerridge’s raspberry ripple ice cream recipe

“This make-ahead dessert will delight guests at the end of a summer BBQ,” says chef Tom Kerridge.

“A standard vanilla ice cream base is boosted with homemade raspberry purée and the attractive ripple effect is easy to achieve.”

Raspberry ripple ice cream

Ingredients:(Makes 1 litre)

250ml whole milkA pinch of salt200g golden caster sugar1 vanilla pod, split lengthways and seeds scraped out500ml double cream5 large free-range egg yolks1tsp vanilla extract

For the raspberry sauce:200g raspberries150g golden caster sugar

To finish:A little whipped creamA few raspberries

Method:

1. Put the milk, salt, sugar and vanilla pod and seeds into a saucepan over a medium-low heat and stir gently until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture comes up to a simmer. Remove from the heat, cover and leave to infuse for one hour.

2. For the ice cream, sit a two-litre bowl in a larger bowl containing ice and water (to form an ice bath). Pour the cream into the smaller bowl and set a sieve over the top of it.

3. In another bowl, stir the egg yolks until smooth. Re-warm the milk then gradually pour a third of it onto the yolks, whisking as you do so. Return the mixture to the pan. Cook over a low heat, stirring constantly with a heat-resistant spatula until the custard thickens enough to coat the spatula.

4. Strain the custard into the cream. Stir until cool, add the vanilla extract, then refrigerate to chill, preferably overnight.

5. Pour the chilled mixture into an ice-cream machine and freeze according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

6. Meanwhile, to make the sauce, put the raspberries, sugar and one tablespoon water into a small saucepan over a low heat to dissolve the sugar and bring to a gentle simmer. Pass through a sieve, pressing the berries to extract their juice. Return to the pan and simmer for six to eight minutes until reduced and thickened. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate to cool.

7. Spoon half of the ice cream into a plastic container, add half of the raspberry sauce and repeat with the remaining ice cream and sauce. Now use a table knife to swirl the ice cream and ripple the raspberry sauce through lightly. Cover and place in the freezer for four hours or until frozen solid.

8. Scoop the ice cream into bowls or waffle cones and top with a little cream and fresh raspberries to serve.

Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain by Tom Kerridge is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £25. Photography by Cristian Barnett. Available now.