Tom Kerridge’s spicy fish skewers recipe

Marinated in a mix of spices, these Asian-inspired salmon skewers are best cooked on a barbecue.

Tom Kerridge’s spicy fish skewers

Ingredients:(makes 8)

8 skinless salmon fillets (about 125g each)2 large garlic cloves, grated2.5cm piece of fresh ginger, gratedJuice of 1 lime200g Greek yoghurt1tsp Kashmiri chilli powder1tsp ground turmeric1tsp ground cumin2tsp ground coriander2tsp sweet smoked paprikaSalt and freshly ground black pepper

For the pickled red onions:2 small red onions125ml water125ml white wine vinegar½tsp fennel seeds½tsp cumin seeds1tbsp salt2tbsp sugar

To serve:Naan bread or rotiA handful of coriander leaves1 long green chilli, finely slicedLime halvesSweet chilli sauce

Method:

1. Prepare your pickled red onions an hour or so ahead. Thickly slice the onions and place in a clean jar. Put the water, wine vinegar, fennel and cumin seeds, salt and sugar into a small pan over a medium heat and stir until the sugar and salt are fully dissolved. Pour the hot pickling liquor over the onions and leave to cool slightly. Pop the lid on and place in the fridge to pickle.

2. To prepare the salmon, cut each fillet into four equal-sized chunks. Place these in a bowl with the garlic, ginger and lime juice and mix well.

3. In another bowl, mix the yoghurt with the spices and some salt and pepper. Add this spiced yoghurt to the salmon and mix well again. Leave to marinate in a cool place for at least 20 minutes, or up to an hour. Meanwhile, if using wooden skewers, soak eight, 16cm long, in water for 30 minutes.

4. Once marinated, thread the salmon onto your skewers, putting four chunks onto each skewer.

5. Place the skewers on the hot barbecue and cook for two to three minutes on each side until golden brown and lightly charred. Meanwhile, warm the roti or naan on the edge of the barbecue. Once cooked, transfer the skewers to a warm plate.

6. Serve the skewers on the warm naan or rotis. Scatter over a little pickled red onion, some coriander and sliced green chilli. Serve with lime halves for squeezing over, and sweet chilli sauce on the side.

Outdoor Cooking: The Ultimate Modern Barbecue Bible by Tom Kerridge

Outdoor Cooking: The Ultimate Modern Barbecue Bible by Tom Kerridge, photography by Cristian Barnett is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £22.