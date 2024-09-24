Tom Parker Bowles’ fresh pappardelle with porcini recipe
“Wild mushrooms are somewhat of an obsession, with Charles III and Queen Camilla deeply competitive about their hauls,” says Tom Parker Bowles.
“In the late summer, porcinis (also known as penny buns or ceps) are particularly abundant in Scotland, as are the apricot-scented chanterelles, birch bolete and wood hedgehog.
“The wild harvest is either cooked fresh, preserved in butter or dried for use throughout the year.”
Ingredients(Serves 4)
400g pappardelle pastaA big lump of butterA big glug of olive oil600g porcini (cep) mushrooms, sliced vertically1 garlic clove, ﬁnely choppedGlass of white wineA handful of chopped ﬂat-leaf parsleySalt and freshly ground black pepperA big handful of grated Parmesan, to serve
Method
1. Cook the pasta in plenty of salted water according to the package instructions.
2. Meanwhile, heat the butter and oil in a large frying pan over a high heat. When hot, add the mushrooms and cook for five minutes until all the water has evaporated.
3. Reduce the heat and add the garlic, cooking for a few minutes, then whack the heat back up and deglaze the pan with the wine. Let it evaporate, then add salt and pepper to taste, parsley and a teaspoonful of the pasta cooking water.
4. Drain the pasta and add to the sauce in the pan, mixing well. Serve with the grated Parmesan.
Cooking And The Crown by Tom Parker Bowles is published by Aster, priced £30. Photography by John Carey. Available September 26.
