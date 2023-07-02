An American wine enthusiast sparked a transatlantic discussion on Reddit by posting a review of Buckfast Tonic Wine. His experience, after aerating the wine for 30 minutes, included a description of the unique, unpalatable flavour which he compared to a combination of flat Coca-Cola, caramel, and gun metal. Reddit users responded with their own perspectives and humorous anecdotes about the infamous tonic wine. Some offered advice on how the wine should be drunk, while others shared local UK context around the beverage. Despite the negative review, the American taster acknowledged that he would never forget the experience.

Liverpool boasts abundant cafes and coffee shops, offering a variety of hot beverages and snacks. This summary compiles the top-rated venues in the city, based on a combination of Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency. Each listed cafe has a minimum of 100 reviews and at least 4.3 stars on Google. Some highly-rated venues have been excluded where food hygiene inspections were pending or ratings were unavailable.

Balti, a Birmingham-originated dish full of spice-infused flavour, can be found in many eateries in the city. Chefs have modernised this iconic dish, yet an authentic Balti can still be found at original establishments. The dish, cooked and served in a unique Balti pan resembling a smaller 'kadhai' (South Asian cooking pan), caters to various dietary preferences, including vegan and vegetarian. A Pakistani Brummie restaurateur in Birmingham created this unique pan more than four decades ago, which is still available from the Birmingham Balti Bowl Company. The top nine Balti restaurants are ranked by Google reviews.

Recent research reveals that food is a paramount factor for many tourists in choosing their holiday destination, often surpassing culture, landmarks or beaches. The study conducted for Tesco identified Italian cuisine as the most attractive European food for travellers. Luckily, one does not have to fly to Italy to enjoy a good Italian meal as there are numerous high-quality Italian restaurants in Liverpool. LiverpoolWorld has curated a list of the best Italian eateries in the city, based on Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

The author, a Thai food enthusiast, has compiled a list of the finest Thai restaurants in Liverpool, utilising Google Reviews and Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings. Each listed venue has a minimum of 75 reviews and 4.0 stars or higher on Google. The selection includes venues classified as Thai by Google or those offering a variety of Thai dishes. Please note that some highly-rated venues currently awaiting hygiene inspections or with unknown ratings were excluded from the list.

The English Curry Awards 2023 has unveiled finalists, notably four restaurants from Merseyside. The accolades honour the crème de la crème of the English curry industry and culminates in an award ceremony on 14 August in Birmingham. Chosen by the public, finalists have made significant contributions to the curry sector. This includes Britannia Spice for North West Restaurant of the Year, Sultan Palace for North West Customer Service of the Year, Khaja for North West Takeaway of the Year, and Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant vying for the national 'Nepalese Restaurant of the Year' title.

Summer is here in London, offering an excellent opportunity to explore historical pubs located by the River Thames. These establishments, some dating back over 500 years, offer outdoor seating and beautiful river views. Located on the South Bank, between Westminster and Tower Bridges, they provide an array of choices for midweek nights out, quick stops on the journey home, or relaxed Sunday outings. Guests can enjoy a pint, a glass of wine, or a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage while catching up with friends and perhaps partaking in some traditional fish and chips.

Liverpool boasts numerous outstanding restaurants offering a variety of cuisines, including authentic Greek. The best Greek eateries have been compiled using Google Reviews and Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings. Each listed eatery has a minimum of 75 reviews and a Google rating of 4.3 or higher. Please note, some highly rated establishments awaiting food hygiene inspections or those without available ratings have not been included.

The Bon Accord pub near Charing Cross, renowned worldwide for its whiskies and real ales, is a much-loved fixture in Glasgow. The bar, which is located near the Mitchell Library, has won numerous accolades over the years. Most notably, it was recently recognised by The Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) as West of Scotland Pub of The Year 2023 for their consistent quality of beers and hospitality, cementing its status as one of the UK's must-visit pubs.

The Glasgow Sub Crawl is a traditional pub crawl involving 15 stops at various Glasgow pubs, starting with Hootenanny and ending at The Lauriston Bar. The journey covers well-known bars such as Waxy O’Conners, Jackson's and The Hug and Pint, all accessible from the city's subway stations. The experience offers a mix of local beers, traditional pub food, and live music. To truly experience the Glasgow pub scene and explore various parts of the city, locals and tourists alike are encouraged to embark on this unique, albeit challenging, journey.