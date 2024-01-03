Vegan peanut butter breakfast sundaes recipe
For stress-free mornings, homemade granola is a great idea.
This granola will keep for two to three weeks in an airtight container, and you can refreeze the banana ice cream, so make the components ahead of time. It’s also fine to use shop-bought granola, of course.
Peanut butter breakfast sundae
Ingredients(Serves 4)
For the granola:65g oats55g mixed nut pieces½tsp ground cinnamon¼tsp salt85g peanut butter1tbsp black treacle1tbsp agave syrup1½tbsp coconut oil (or vegetable oil)1tsp vanilla extract
For the banana ice cream:2 bananas, peeled, chopped and frozen overnight50g blueberries, plus another 100g to top the sundaes, washed¼tsp vanilla extractA little almond or coconut milk
To serve (optimal):Toasted chopped hazelnutsA drizzle of agave syrup
Method
1. Make the granola first. Heat the oven to 160°C fan/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
2. In a bowl, mix together the oats, nuts, cinnamon and salt.
3. In a saucepan, combine the peanut butter, black treacle, agave syrup, coconut oil and vanilla extract. Warm it on the hob to ensure the ingredients soften and mix fully together.
4. Pour the peanut butter mixture into the oat mixture and stir until fully combined.
5. Line a baking tray with baking parchment and spread the mixture out on it. Bake for 18–20 minutes, stirring halfway through.
6. Remove from the oven and set aside to allow it to crisp up as it cools completely.
7. Now, blitz the frozen bananas with 50g of the blueberries and the vanilla extract until smooth, adding just enough milk to help it break down and form a smooth soft-serve mixture.
8. Assemble your sundae by layering the granola and banana ice cream. Top with the remaining blueberries and the hazelnuts, plus a drizzle of agave syrup if you would like a little more sweetness.
The Official Veganuary Cookbook by Veganuary is published in hardback by Harper Collins, priced £22. Photography by Lizzie Mayson
