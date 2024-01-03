Vegan ramen recipe
If you like big flavours in a hearty bowl, this ramen is going to be right up your street.
This recipe is for a nourishing, nutrient-packed meal, and is easily adaptable, so you can use whatever veg you may have in your fridge.
Vegan ramen
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
1 large onion, peeled and diced2tbsp sunflower oil2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced or grated4cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated25g dried shiitake mushrooms1L vegetable stock2tbsp miso paste3tbsp soy sauce200g ramen or rice noodles250g smoked, marinated or flavoured tofu, diced1 head of pak choi, quartered2 carrots, cut into julienne strips (like matchsticks)2tbsp sesame oil
Toppings (choose any/all):
50g beansprouts, washed1 sheet of nori, crumbledA handful of fresh coriander, chopped2 spring onions, finely sliced1tsp chilli flakes
Method:
1. To make the broth, fry the onion in the oil until softened, then add the garlic and ginger and cook for another two to three minutes, stirring to prevent sticking.
2. Add the mushrooms, stock, miso and soy sauce, and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, covered, for 15 minutes, to allow the flavours to come through.
3. Strain the liquid into a clean pan, retaining the mushrooms, but discarding the onions, garlic and ginger pulp. Slice the mushrooms and set aside.
4. Cook the noodles as per the packet instructions and add to the broth.
5. Add the mushrooms, tofu, pak choi and carrots, then bring back to the boil and simmer for another two to three minutes. Stir in the sesame oil.
6. Serve topped with beansprouts, nori, fresh coriander, spring onions and/or chilli flakes.
The Official Veganuary Cookbook by Veganuary is published in hardback by Harper Collins, priced £22. Photography by Lizzie Mayson
