Manchester's WOOD restaurant, led by chef Simon Wood, has been nominated for Manchester's best restaurant and revealed a new menu to celebrate its sixth year. The menu moves away from a tasting format to smaller and larger dishes, while maintaining an emphasis on local, responsibly sourced ingredients. The refined yet relaxed dining experience offers an array of flavours and reflective of its name, features a contemporary, textured decor. Amid a friendly atmosphere, the restaurant continues to offer high-quality dishes that highlight Wood's commitment to creativity and passion.

Birmingham boasts a range of diverse cuisines, with Asian fare, notably Japanese, being a local favourite. From sushi bars to Instagrammable home-cooked meals using ingredients from Asian grocers, Japanese food has become a staple. For those craving an authentic Japanese dining experience, Birmingham offers several highly-rated options. This article presents the eight top-rated Japanese restaurants in the city, ranked based on Google reviews, to simplify your dining choice.

Soho House Glasgow, part of the Love Loan urban regeneration project, is set to open in the city centre. The private members’ club, boasting diverse spaces including a rooftop terrace, will offer a vibrant hub for members to socialise and engage with the creative community. Andrew Carnie, Soho House & Co CEO, praised Glasgow's creative energy as an ideal fit for their first Scottish location. The company will soon host a dinner to celebrate its arrival, inviting local creatives to join their existing community through Cities Without Houses membership. The venue will nestle in rejuvenated historical buildings near George Square.

Virgin Hotels has launched its second European property, Virgin Hotels Glasgow, a tribute to the city's rich cultural history. The hotel features chambers, modern dining, and drinking venues, including the Commons Club restaurant and bar, with world-inspired cuisine by Executive Chef Jean-Paul Giraud. The brand also introduces Highyard, an all-day dining experience with stunning views of the river Clyde. Themed around Glasgow's shipbuilding history, the hotel presents bespoke artwork by local Scottish illustrators, painters and photographers. Next year will see the opening of two more dining venues – Funny Library Coffee Shop and Rocks on Fox Street, a luxury whisky bar.

Numerous venues across Glasgow are finalists for the 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards, including Cathouse Rock Club, Radisson RED Sky Bar, The Piper Whisky Bar, The Pot Still, St Lukes, and King Tuts Wah Wah Hut. Suburban representatives include Coia's Café, The East End Fox, and The Old Smiddy. Celebrating its 28th year, the awards recognise excellence in Scottish hospitality, and winners will be announced on 29th August at The Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow. The selection process involved public voting, mystery shopper visits, and consideration by award judges.

A full-sized bronze statue of Nicky Coia is planned for a new housing development in Glasgow's East End. Coia, whose family business has served Glasgow since 1928, will be memorialised close to their original Duke Street premises. The housing development, on the site of Glasgow's Old Meat Market, has given Coia's permission for a new restaurant, bar, deli and fish and chips shop with a beer licence and outdoor seating. The statue will form a key part of the new venture. Coia took over the cafe in the 1950s, passing it on to his son Alfredo in the 1980s.

Soho House, a private members club, is set to open in Glasgow in 2024, as part of a city block redevelopment next to City Chambers. The Chris Stewart Group's project forms the centre of a new neighbourhood, Love Loan, featuring housing, restaurants, bars, a Marriott hotel, and serviced apartments. Love Loan, which gets its name from the area's history, will blend old and new buildings. Soho House, part of the Membership Collective Group originally founded by Nick Jones, will be located near the junction of George Street and John Street. Other new openings around the UK include Brighton and Manchester.

Rosa's Thai, co-founded by Saiphin and Alex Moore, is set to launch its first Scottish restaurant on Glasgow's West Nile Street on 18th September. The restaurant, famous for its authentic Thai cuisine and hospitality, will offer a 50% discount on food during its pre-opening period from 5th to 17th September. The menu features time-honoured recipes, an extensive vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free selection, and a dedicated children's menu. The 84-seat restaurant will also provide take away and delivery services. With this latest addition, the total number of Rosa's Thai establishments across the UK will be 36.

This month marks a celebration of the finest aspects of Glasgow with a series of guides highlighting the city's vibrant inhabitants and locales. Despite recent challenging times, local hospitality continues to recover, boasting innovative concepts and renewed vigour. We've compiled the top 50 food and drink options in Glasgow, providing an overview of current trends, exceptional tastes and inventive beverages. Consider this an invitation to discover the most intriguing restaurants, bars and cafes in Glasgow this summer.

The Balti dish, renowned for its rich, spiced taste, is enjoyed with a variety of proteins, and even has vegan and vegetarian adaptations. Originating from Birmingham, the Balti is cooked and served in its eponymous pan, mirroring a smaller kadhai, a pan commonly used in South Asia. An authentic Birmingham-made Balti pan can be sourced from the Birmingham Balti Bowl Company. The article lists the top nine Balti restaurants in the city, rated by Google reviews.