We tried 3 recipes from a new cookbook championing restaurant-standard vegetarian dishes at home

Bristol-based chef Rob Howell’s new cookbook, named after his restaurant Root is all about ‘small vegetable plates, a little meat on the side’.

And he does veg beautifully, imbuing humble green things with delicacy, panache and intrigue.

In the book, Howell bakes courgette ragu inside a marrow, turns swede into tagliatelle, chars hispi cabbage, creates tomato water, fills chicory leaves with apple, liberally applies burnt onion powder, gives parsnips the hasselback treatment, and amplifies pears and strawberries like you wouldn’t believe (he even stuffs doughnuts with carrot jam).

Meat and fish do occasionally sidle into view, but in Root, if it’s been picked or dug up, it reigns supreme. But how well does this kind of cooking translate to home kitchens? We gave a few recipes a go…

Ella Walker tested: Roasted carrots with spiced pumpkin seeds, peaches and crème fraîche

roasted carrots

Roast carrots are already a thing of beauty – arguably the burnished spears don’t need gussying up in the least, but this recipe was beguiling. For some reason, one veg, cooked two ways – in this case, roasted and pickled – just sounds super fancy.

The carrots are doused in garlic, honey and spiked with thyme, rosemary and bay – so far, so simple – and then battered by 200-degree heat. My oven may be a bit feeble though; they needed double the cooking time Howell suggests, but as the oven was on, I chucked in a chicken too, so there were no serious complaints.

Quick pickling ribbons of carrot makes you feel sophisticated, as does blitzing toasted pumpkin seeds to a crumb (somehow I managed to not burn them). And that crumb is delicious – while waiting for the carrots to roast, I found myself eating it by the spoonful. Peaches to serve with it were nowhere to be found (and oh did I hunt), so I opted for conference pears instead – Howell sanctions the swap, and they’re in season.

As a finished salad, it’s quite sweet (cème fraîche keeps the sweetness just about in check, although I reckon sour cream might be a better choice) and makes a great accompaniment to a summery roast (the pickled ribbons provide so much sharp brightness), but really, you want to be sat outside with a hunk of crusty bread, eating this in the sunshine. Bring on peach season.

Claire Spreadbury tested: Salt-baked beetroot with turnips, smoked yoghurt and savoury walnut granola

salt baked beetroot

I have always fancied salt-baking veggies, but had assumed it would be an almighty faff. This recipe requires lots of prep, but none of it is especially difficult. Shopping is the first part, because who has pickled walnuts, smoked rapeseed oil and agave syrup in the cupboard? But these items were surprisingly easy to find at Sainsbury’s, and my total bill was around £30 – quite pricey, but with lots of overs.

Making the salt dough is super easy – just four ingredients; salt, flour, water and oil, mix, knead, wrap and chill. If you don’t have a fancy smoker, you’ll need to smoke your yoghurt the old-fashioned way, which involves hanging salt and yogurt in a muslin cloth, before whisking in smoked rapeseed oil. After three hours with little success, I ended up pushing as much yoghurt as I could through the muslin with a wooden spoon, before giving up and slopping the rest in the bowl.

Making the savoury granola is a doddle and then the final prep-ahead step is whizzing up the dressing. Do allow plenty of time for the veggies to cool before serving, though. I had a hangry family desperate to be fed and was struggling to crack open the scalding hot dough to release the veggies and peel off their skins.

Salt-baking is definitely worthwhile though. The savoury granola is particularly delicious, but the strong smoky flavour of the yoghurt is quite challenging (especially for younger palates), so go easy on it, and the pickled walnuts might be best left on the supermarket shelf…

Lisa Salmon tested: Rice pudding with apple compote and milk jam

rice pudding

A tin of rice pudding only costs 33p in the supermarket, so I’ve always thought it just wasn’t worth the effort of making it at home. But the added twist of apple compote and milk jam intrigued me enough to give this recipe a try. After all, what IS milk jam?

Turns out it’s a caramel-type sauce made from milk, sugar and bicarbonate of soda, boiled until it’s brown and sticky. It looks pretty grim, but is really easy to make and tastes lovely. The apple compote was pretty straightforward too – just cooking apples and sugar boiled then pureed, with the addition of diced cooked eating apples. I actually cooked them for a couple of minutes longer than the two to three minutes Howell recommends, but they could have done with even longer as they were still a little firm when we ate it.

The rice pudding itself was also surprisingly simple, I must admit though, I didn’t bother with vanilla seeds taken from a pod – vanilla extract was a much easier option. I also used a few bits of star anise from a jar, rather than a whole one, and while it was a bit fiddly fishing them out at the end (along with a bay leaf), I really liked the aniseed flavour it gave.

The finished dish didn’t exactly look fantastic, but the creamy, aniseediness was a step up from the tinned stuff, although not quite different enough to make me bother making it again!

Root by Rob Howell, photography by Alexander J Collins, is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £26. Available now.