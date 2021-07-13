What we really want to see from Paris Hilton’s new Netflix cooking show

Move over Martha Stewart and Heston Blumenthal, Paris Hilton has just landed her own cooking show on Netflix.

The celebrity socialite took to Instagram to announce the news of her new series, called Cooking With Paris, saying: “I’m so excited!! Next month I’m returning to television, and this time I’ll be taking over the kitchen.”

The world fell in love with Hilton’s amateur culinary skills when she launched a YouTube cooking show, and Netflix say the Noughties icon will continue her foodie education by “turning the traditional cooking show upside down”.

With that in mind, here are a handful of things we hope Hilton will feature in her upcoming six-part series…

Her famous lasagne

The heiress went viral when she struggled to make a basic lasagne on YouTube. Despite proclaiming she is an “amazing cook” in the tutorial, Hilton both amazed and horrified food critics with her unusual cooking techniques, which included grating cheese while wearing fingerless biker gloves.

Her experimental cooking techniques

If you’re old enough to remember The Simple Life, the iconic 2003 reality show that saw Hilton and her pal Nicole Richie take part in a variety of un-socialite-like tasks, you might remember some of the infamous cooking moments from back in the day.

We’re particularly hoping Hilton will revive some of her original life hacks, such as the episode where she fries bacon between two hot irons, before applying the same technique to a cracked egg.

Her dog as sous chef

Hilton introduced her dog Diamond Baby as her right-hand man in the kitchen on her YouTube channel and we’re excited for a return of the fabulous pet pooch. The tiny chihuahua, who lives in a doggy mansion and has a better wardrobe than most humans, delighted fans when the pup popped up in her original cookery vlogs wearing an adorable French maid outfit.

A diamante apron and hot pink kitchen

If there’s one thing we can expect from Hilton, it’s plenty of bling. We can’t wait to see how Netflix bring her signature style to the set and there are sure to be some outrageously kitsch cooking utensils, as well as tiaras, bedazzled tracksuits and millennial pink accessories.

As Hilton said in a recent W Magazine interview: “Always dress like a princess, if you do, you’ll be treated like one.”

Celebrity cameos

Netflix said Hilton will have “help [from] her celebrity friends” in the new show, as she “navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances.”

She’s already confirmed that sister Nicky Hilton will guest star in the kitchen, but we’re crossing our fingers former bestie Kim Kardashian will make an appearance too, especially as the KUWTK star recently dished that the pair have patched up their long-running feud.

In a season reunion on E!, Kardashian said: “I think we drifted for a while, but we’re super back cool and I think that I have a lot of respect.”

Iconic catchphrases

Hilton is a one-woman catchphrase machine and we’re sure the show will generate many inspirational quotes to live by. Personally though, we’d love to see Hilton say ‘that’s hot’ every time she brings something out the oven.