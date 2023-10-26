What your wine choice says about you on a first date

Everyone has ‘their type,’ or at least they think they do.

From tall, dark and handsome to fun and bubbly, there are certain characteristics that attract a potential romantic partner – and the same can be said for a favourite style of wine.

To help you figure out if what’s in their glass has the pulling power to go further than the first round, Amelia Singer, award-winning wine communicator and educator, reveals how wine lovers can stay ahead of the dating game… along with the best food pairing to ensure you hit it off…

The Conservative: Gavi di Gavi… simple and elegant

Gavi di Gavi (made from Cortese di Gavi) is a famous white wine DOCG zone in Piedmont, Italy, says Singer, and the 1,200-hectare vineyard area surrounds the city of Gavi itself.

Tasting notes: “This style of wine is known for its crisp acidity, floral aromatics and alluring peach fruit,” notes Singer.

Food pairing: “Gavi is super-versatile. In Piedmont it’s served with fish and seafood, pasta, risotto, and vegetarian dishes,” she continues. “Expect The Conservative to order this in a well-heeled Italian restaurant alongside buffalo mozzarella and grilled sea bass.”

Personality type: “Suave, well-balanced, good shoes and teeth but not too out there. Would probably never meet you in East London.”

The Progressive: Orange wine… preferably organic and natural

“Orange wine has been the ‘trendy’ choice for a while now,” Singer says. What makes orange wine so great?

Tasting notes: “I like to think it has the fruit of a white wine with the structure of a red. This is because it’s created by leaving the juice of white grapes on the grape skins for an extended period which imparts greater colour, aromatics and tannin to the resulting wine,” she explains.

Food pairing: “This hybrid style accommodates all kinds of flavours and cuisine. The Progressive could order this wine with a clear conscience at their favourite small plate, plant-based restaurant.”

Personality type: “Most likely drinks kombucha or orange craft beer when not drinking funky cloudy wine,” suggests Singer. “Liberal in politics and full of witty banter, you might have to put up with hipster glasses.”

The Cad: Primitivo… succulent and seductive

Related to the zinfandel grape in California, this bold Italian stallion has found its European home on the limestone plateaus in Puglia, explains Singer.

Tasting notes: “This grape is known for creating sumptuous and seductive wine full of dark berry fruit combined with coquettish liquorice spice.”

Food Pairing: “Primitivo is a rounded wine with a high alcohol and tannin content, which makes it ideal for pairing with meat dishes of all kinds,” says Singer. “Expect The Cad to pour you this alongside a candlelit steak dinner.”

Personality type: “Plus points – they will be charming and sexy. Red flags: They will avoid simple questions, will be checking their phone throughout the date and all their exes ‘are crazy’.”

The Extrovert: A dark-coloured rosé… irrepressible enthusiasm

Tavel is in the southern Rhône, west of Châteauneuf-du-Pape and solely a rosé-producing wine area, notes Singer. “The rosés are famous for their deep salmon colour – the region stipulates the wine should have a minimum time of 12 hours and maximum 24 hours on the skins.

“This produces a rosé, dark in colour, fuller flavour and completely different to the waif life roses in neighbouring Provence.”

Tasting notes: “These wines abound in rich summer fruit flavours and can even be considered as a light red wine option,” says Singer. “It’s fun but complex and due to its structure, can age for much longer than other rosés – developing salted nut flavours with time.”

Food pairing: “Whatever a red can stand up to, so can this style of rosé! It’s spiciness means it also goes exceptionally well with fusion cuisine.” She continues. “The Extrovert will pour this with confidence in a trendy, buzzy Japanese fusion venue which is the latest hot spot in town.”

Personality type: “Big energy. Gregarious. Expressive. The Extrovert doesn’t mind the noise or action surrounding them – they thrive off it,” says Singer. “They are often fairly good at expressing their needs and crave up-front communication. The potential problem is when the communication is mainly about them!”

