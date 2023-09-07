Which food items are in season this autumn?

Sometimes it can be hard to know where to start when it comes to eating seasonally.

After all, supermarkets tend to be fully stocked with every type of fruit and veg all year round – so you can easily buy tropical produce in the middle of winter.

But eating seasonally is well worth the effort.

“Eating with the seasons is one of the most delicious and sustainable ways of making the most of British produce,” says James Golding, co-chairman of the RACA sustainability and food policy committee, and Maple from Canada UK chef ambassador.

Golding dives into seasonal eating in his podcast, Always In Season, interviewing chefs like Tom Kerridge and Romy Gill about how they cook with the seasons.

“Food in season is not only the best tasting, but it’s what is best for you at that time – and something I’m very passionate about,” Golding adds.

Chef Judy Joo, founder of Seoul Bird, advocates for the environmental benefits.

“Eating seasonally is environmentally responsible, as it reduces the energy and resources needed for out-of-season food production and transportation,” she says.

“Seasonal eating promotes biodiversity, supports fresher and more nutritious food (not ripened by chemicals), and strengthens local economies by supporting local farmers. Ultimately, aligning our diet to nature’s rhythm is a small, but impactful way to reduce our ecological footprint while enjoying the harvest of each season.”

Golding’s top tip for seasonal produce? “Shop local and support small farms wherever possible. They’re packed with the very best seasonal finds and it’s always good to support local.”

Not sure where to begin this autumn? These are some of the key fruit and vegetables in season…

Mushrooms

Autumn means mushrooms, which are ready to be harvested around the end of September.

“I really love making wild mushroom tarts, and they are so quick and easy,” says Joo.

“Buy the best quality puff pastry you can find, made with real butter. Use a varied assortment of mushrooms, such as shiitake, chanterelles or enoki. Don’t be afraid of adding some herbs too – parsley and thyme add a wonderful aromatic hint.”

Purple sprouting broccoli and chard

“As the weather gets cooler, these vegetables get sweeter and are packed with flavour,” Golding says of purple sprouting broccoli and chard.

“One of the ways I like to enjoy purple sprouting broccoli is with melted brown butter mixed with a dash of maple vinegar and served with anchovies, capers and topped with shards of Lyburn Old Winchester cheese.

“When cooking chard, I wilt it down with brown butter and serve on a fresh chunk of toasted sourdough with a poached duck egg, hollandaise sauce and lots of salt and pepper.”

Pumpkin and squash

“I love making pumpkin and squash soups – silky, nutritious and completely comforting,” says Joo.

“Pick a pie pumpkin (as opposed to a carving pumpkin), which are sweeter and less fibrous. Roasting the pumpkin first can add a nice nutty flavour to your soup, too.”

Pears

While cherry season might be coming to an end, fruit isn’t entirely off the table.

Pears come into season in autumn, and as well as eating them whole as a snack, Joo says they are “delicious cooked or raw in salads. I like to toss a few in with a wilted spinach salad, with blue cheese, bacon and a tangy balsamic vinaigrette.”