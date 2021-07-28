Why prebatched cocktails are shaking up a storm

The lines between bartending, and prebatched cocktails are blurring.

Sure, when it comes to crafting a good cocktail, mixologists usually let the ingredients speak for themselves. But it’s the skill that goes into those infusions we really covet – especially when we’re in the mood for a downright delicious cocktail.

Fortunately, the world’s leading mixologists and trailblazers in the craft cocktail movement are luxing up our at-home drinking rituals by doing all the hard work for us. Think all the flavour, none of the effort, and quality cocktails delivered right to your door.

“Several ingredients are needed to create the perfect cocktail, making the prebatched variety an excellent way to enjoy the magic of bar-quality drinks,” says Andrew Hutchinson, co-founder of Kocktail, who offer an A-list array of concoctions designed to fit through your letter box. Plus new 50cl bottles for sharing, including their deliciously indulgent Espresso Martini (20% abv, £25 for 50cl, Kocktail), made with small batch Wheatley Vodka from Buffalo Trace’s master distiller and Borghetti Italian Coffee Liqueur.

“Instantly making any occasion feel extra special, prebatched bottles take away the need for all the various components and measurements, so you can just focus on the celebrations,” notes Hutchinson. “At Kocktail, we believe the art of a good cocktail is in both the quality of the ingredients, and the experience of the bartender behind the serve.”

Designed by their chief cocktail curator and award-winning bartender Neil Donachie – who cut his teeth at the The Savoy’s Beaufort Bar – using the finest spirits and mixers, Hutchinson says prebatched bottles are not only convenient, “but provide the opportunity to serve up a taste of professionally mixed, world-class cocktails from the comfort of your living room. We’ll drink to that!”

Rupert Waites, co-founder of Buck & Birch, agrees: “There’s been a big rise in the RTD (ready-to-drink) sector, with brands really having to up their offer to compete. There is a huge thirst for new flavour experiences, and our drinks offer easy, encapsulated accessibility to begin to explore some of the more surprising – hopefully helping people to reimagine their world through flavour and go on a bit of a journey of their own. Or just join ours.”

East Lothian based, the award-winning spirits producers and wild flavour alchemists were awarded gold for their Amarosa Rosehip Rum Liqueur and bronze for their Aelder Elixir – Wild Elderberry Liqueur at the International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC) 2021, and have seen a 350% increase in online sales during the past year.

A brilliant way to experience their take on ‘foraged flavours of the wild’ is their Buck & Birch Glamping Cocktail Kit (£27.95, various abvs, 2 serves, Buck & Birch), which comes with three bottled cocktails of your choice and a Campfire enamel mug.

Elsewhere, NIO letter box cocktails offer a prebatched postcard from Italy, from classic serves to signature cocktails. Patrick Pistolesi, NIO Cocktails’ master mixologist and founder of Drink Kong in Rome, named one of The World’s 50 Best Bars, says there’s been a real change in the way people enjoy drinks over the last year-and-a-half.

“The quality of prebatched cocktails has dramatically improved, and there are more options than ever before. There’s also a lot more appreciation for the art of mixology, and as a result, the premixed cocktail industry is thriving,” says Pistolesi.

“Premixed cocktails allow people to enjoy their favourite drinks without the stress, cost and expertise of making them yourself. We carefully handpick ingredients, study their fragile balances, and experiment with flavours to produce perfectly executed drinks that replicate the quality you would expect in some of the world’s most respected bars and restaurants.”

Pure perfection, try their Nio Mini Box of 3 (£19.50 for three 100ml drinks, NIO Cocktails) – Tea Sour (18.5% abv), Margarita (27.2% abv) and Mai Tai (25.5% abv). Simply shake, tear, and pour over ice. Saluti!

Beyond the timeless, classic margarita, Pimentae Tommy’s Chilli Margarita (15% abv, £26 for 50cl, Pimentae Drinks) is a blend of tequila, lime, agave and, you guessed it, chilli for a fiery twist. Right on point, if you love a red-hot, lasting kick, Tommy’s have you covered. Simply pour over ice and garnish with a wheel of lime and red chilli pepper. Created during lockdown by two London-based women inspired by the fresh flavours of Mexico, it’s gluten-free, vegan-friendly plus the brand’s committed to being sustainable – we’ll drink to that.

Another exciting release for your ready-mixed checklist, Batch & Bottle have teamed up with William Grant & Sons to launch a range of super premium prebatched cocktails made with some of their finest spirits: Batch & Bottle Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned (35% abv), Hendrick’s Gin Martini (35% abv), Reyka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan (25% abv) and Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan(30% abv), (£25 each for 50cl, Master of Malt).

We tasted the latter – a collaboration between Hendrick’s master distiller, Lesley Grace and five world-class bars – and while there’s nothing more thrilling than a freshly made gin martini, this is haute ready-to-pour, gilded with rose and cucumber.

How about low-calorie cocktails, we hear you ask? With the look, feel and taste of the tropics, but a little bit of tartness keeping everything balanced and fresh (clocking in at 104 calories), LAIBA Passion De-Light (13.2% abv, £7.50 for 125ml, LAIBA) is made with cucumber infused vodka, lime and passion fruit puree and hails from the LAIBA library of luxurious libations, crafted by award-winning mixologist Michael Chen.

“It’s great to see pre-batched cocktails have become so popular, providing an easy solution for enjoying top-quality cocktails at home,” says Alexander Petersen, co-founder and CEO, LAIBA.

“We work with mixologists from top bars from all around the world, incorporating local flavours to develop our exciting twists on classic cocktails and bringing new experiences to cocktail lovers.” Taking premium cocktails to a whole new level, LAIBA Beverages is Asia’s leading bottled cocktail brand and one to watch.

A visual treat and more than just a cocktail, the infamous pink Cosmo captures our imagination with its Nineties connotations and is a firm favourite for summer sipping, with its sweet and sour flavour profile. There’s plenty of fun to be had with award-winning Bottle Bar & Shop’s expertly crafted Cosmopolitan (16% abv, from £9.50 for 10cl, Bottle Bar and Shop), with Holy Grass Vodka at its base. Garnish with an orange zest, close your eyes, and you’ll be hard pushed to know you’re not sipping in Sketch or The Royal Opera House – both of which co-founder and mixologist for Bottle Bar and Shop, Xhulio Sina, has resided over.

Last but not least, and top drops in a tinnie, this fab five from Liberation Cocktails (10% abv, £28.80 for six 200ml cans, Liberation Cocktails) has our vote. Mixologist quality, whether you pull the tab on the Pisco Sour, Strawberry Daiquiri, Gin Garden, Pornstar Martini or Espresso Martini, it’ll be smiles all round with the promise of a good-time glass in the blink of an eye.