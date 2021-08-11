Why rosé is on the rise, especially posh labels from Provence

From barely-there blush to ballerina pink and pale salmon, Provencal rosé is as chic as it gets. Perhaps it’s the glamorous French Riviera that sets the tone, giving us a thirst for a wine that captures our imagination with its desirable drinkability.

And thanks to the growth in premium rosé, exciting new releases blossoming onto the wine scene, and new rosé regions joining the glitzy line-up, we can’t sink enough of the pink stuff.

“Sipping a glass of our rosé immediately transports you to sunny Provence, its beautiful beaches and mountains, fragrant lavender fields and vineyards, so it’s easy to see why, over the past 18 months especially, the popularity of Vins de Provence rosé has grown all the more in the UK,” says Brice Eymard, managing director CIVP (The Interprofessional Council of the Wines of Provence).

“Exports of Vins de Provence rosé to the UK increased by 51% both in volume and value from 2019-2020,” notes Eymard. “Treating ourselves to a glass of rosé allows us to make ordinary moments feel extraordinary, to feel as though we’ve escaped to sunnier shores, without leaving the comfort of our homes.”

(Vins de Provence/PA)

And who wouldn’t drink to that? Perfectly poised, try the delightful Ferry Lacombe Diffusion 2020, Naos, Côtes de Provence, France (£14.95, Stone, Vine & Sun). A luminous shell pink with engaging notes of passion fruit, lychee and citrus, a soft, appetising palate of delicate berry fruits, hint of white peach coupled with an alluring intensity on the long refreshing finish. Gorgeous.

From top drawer pinks to friendly al-fresco finds, to highlight how rosé is the shade of the season, Sainsbury’s winemaker Richard Maltby says sales are growing by 26% year-on-year, compared with 15% in red wine and 12% in white wine. “Its popularity is partly attributed to the growing access to premium wines from highly sought-after regions, such as Provence, that are now available at an increasingly affordable price point.”

With its fresh appeal and uncomplicated style, Maltby says they’re also starting to see impressive new rosé regions come to the forefront, which is driving interest even further. Ready to take a punt on the next pukka pink?

(Sainsbury’s/PA)

“Corsican rosé is currently on trend in France as an alternative to Provence, which we believe could translate to the UK market with the launch of our new Taste the Difference Île de Beauté 2020, Corsica (£8.50, Sainsbury’s),” says Maltby. The palest blush, we think this could really win your heart in a flight of rosés.

“The vineyards of this region benefit from the close proximity to the Mediterranean Sea, where the cool nights give the wine a delicate freshness of summer fruit flavours and notes of salinity, ” adds Maltby. “Made from the indigenous sciaccarello and niellucciu grape varieties along with grenache, this wine shows great regional typicity and the unique style complements our already very strong TTD rosé range.”

Meanwhile, Jeany Cronk, co-founder of Maison Mirabeau (one of the most successful and fastest-growing rosé brands), says it’s amazing how the quality in the rosé category has improved in recent years. “Technically it’s not easy to make rosé, as it requires a careful balance of extracting enough flavour from the grape skins pre-fermentation, without taking on too much of their colour, since people are looking for something beautifully pale.

“There’s an outdated perception rosé is only for the summer months, but we like to challenge that by offering beautiful Provencal rosés for every occasion,” adds Cronk. “Our collection of rosés from our Core Côtes de Provence rosés, to our more playful Atelier range with our sparkling rosé La Folie, lend themselves to different occasions each with their unique profile and personality.”

(Maison Mirabeau/PA)

Their most recent launch, Domaine Mirabeau La Réserve Rosé 2020, Côtes de Provence, France (£25.99, Maison Mirabeau), is the first single-estate from Domaine Mirabeau. “It’s something very special and complex, perfect for more serious food pairings,” suggests Cronk. Right on point, we share her passion for this ballet-slipper pink. Seriously seductive and silky with creamy acidity and a subtle saline note, it’s exquisite from start to finish.

Another label to love and pretty enough to turn heads, Lady A Rosé 2020, Provence, France (£14.95, 31 Dover), is noteworthy for being a collaboration between Château La Coste – an iconic estate in Provence famous for its world-class works of art and open-air exhibitions – and exclusive members-only club Soho House.

(Chateau La Coste/PA)

The label’s designed by Damien Hirst and social butterflies can now savour this stunning rosé on their own sun-drenched terrace. An attractive pale peach and beautifully fresh with pretty florals, flavours of citrus and peach with a core of pink grapefruit, hint of raspberry, fine acidity and long, refreshing finish.

(Tempus Two/PA)

Fortunately, it’s not only French winemakers working hard to surprise us with delectable drops. New on the shelves, Tempus Two Fleur Rosé 2020, France (£12, Sainsbury’s) is testament to the skill of Australian winemakers Tempus Two, and their take on a French rosé. An easy-going, ‘Provençal-inspired’ pink with a delicate floral nose; juicy, ripe red berry fruits and a zesty, strawberry sweetness are enhanced by fresh acidity in this crowd-pleasing style.

(Morrisons/PA)

A lovely surprise, which performed well on the pink parade at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2021, Morrisons The Best Provence Rosé 2020, France (£9.25, Morrisons) picked up a Bronze medal for Rosé Wines under £15 and it’s bang on the money at less than a tenner. Simply delicious and a pale salmon pink, summer berry fruits are enlivened by a fresh herbal note, gentle acidity and drink-me-now character.

(LAYLO/PA)

Tapping into the rosé wine trend, luxury boxed wine brand Laylo have released a rosé which shines as bright as its glitzy packaging. We all love to drink with our eyes and Lot #4: Rose Méditerranée IGP, France (£33.99, Laylo) is almost a fashion statement – making you want to dress the part, don your gold chains and dive right in. A fitting example of Provençal coral pinks, it’s perfumed with redcurrant fruit flavours, mineral acidity and refreshing, lingering finish. Balanced and beautifully boxed.