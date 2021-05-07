Why shandy is a thing this summer

Shandy The name itself makes us happy.

You can’t say it without a smile… and this beer cocktail is bouncing back into our summery ‘lighter’ serves.

A Seventies revival, often containing equal parts beer and lemon soda, a shandy is right on song if you’re after a deliciously refreshing, thirst-quenching drink with a lower abv than a pint of lager, without having to compromise on flavour.

Indeed, Shandy Shack’s new Elderflower Lager Top (£1.80, 33cl, selected Sainsbury’s from May 9) which clocks in at just 2.5% abv, is made with a pilsner lager and splash of crisp elderflower pressé (for a twist) and is cited as tasting like ‘chilling on a sun-drenched bench.’

No seaside in sight? Here’s how to shape your shandy to suit your sunny mood…

1. Bitter shandy is a summertime favourite with pub grub

Take your favourite bottle of pale ale and top it up with ice-cold fizzy lemonade – the perfect citrusy foil to those salty sides.

2. Go back to its roots

Back in the day, you’d ask for a ‘shandy gaff’. Quite possibly a play on words – ginger beer and a half – the original mix was for those who couldn’t afford champagne and ale, the more fashionable serve in 19th century watering holes. Today ginger ale is our preference over ginger beer – try Fever Tree Refreshingly Light Ginger Ale, for a lovely clean finish.

3. Make the most of elderflower season

With these beautiful lacy white flowers the scent of the season, your pale lager will taste that much more tantalizing, and a little punchier, with the fragrant fizzy taste of sparkling elderflower… cheers to bubbles and beer.

4. Shake things up a bit

Try mixing different fruit juices and measures. Think – the sweetness of fresh apple juice married with the sourness of a bitter, and the tartness is rounded off with a subtle bitter finish and fruity freshness.

5. Switch to a shandy spritz

Aperol and shandy? We’re in. You’ll need 30ml Aperol, 15ml Amaro Nonino bitter liqueur, a 30cl bottle of Peroni Nastro Azzuro and fresh orange peel. Fill a tall glass with ice, add the Aperol and liqueur, top with Peroni and garnish with an orange twist. Saluti!