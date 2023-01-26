Winter-friendly fireside reds to cosy up with

When icy weather hits there’s nothing better than comforting glass of red.

In the depths of winter thoughts turn to comfort food, feel-good recipes and great tasting wines when you come in from the cold.

Even more so if you’ve abstained through January and February is just around the corner…

1. Asda Extra Special Merlot 2021, Colchagua Valley, Chile, £7, Asda

A beautifully smooth merlot which strikes the perfect balance between ripe, juicy red berry fruit and caressing tannins. Loaded with layers of dark plummy fruit, cherry, touch of dark chocolate and vanilla, think sausage and tomato bake or hearty pasta. It’s great value too.

2. M&S Classics Pinotage 2021, £8, South Africa, Marks & Spencer, in-store

South Africa’s signature red grape variety displays big, bold fruit and this big-hearted red more than delivers with its smooth, gutsy flavours of blackcurrants and cherries. Lightly-oaked and fruit driven, it’s one for lamb kebabs, burgers, steak pie and rich gravy. Yummy.

3. Cairenne Cru des Côtes du Rhône Reserve Hospitaliers 2020, Rhône, France, £8.99, Waitrose

Downright delicious from word go, this Southern Rhône sweet-fruited red sings from the glass with dark, fruity grenache bolstered by a splash of syrah. Rich and harmonious with concentration and balance, florals, cassis, pepper, sweet spice and brambly fruits draw you in, finishing warming, ripe and moreish. Perfect with beef bourguignon.

4. Finca Constancia Seleccion 2019, Toledo, Spain, £12, Ocado

A deftly blended Spanish beauty, tempranillo, cabernet sauvignon, syrah and cabernet franc lead the charge and mingle magnificently in this smooth, plump red. The wine spends eight months in oak and features a core of complex plum, cherry and strawberry flavours with touches of spice and tobacco leaf on the lasting finish. Pair with slow-cooked pork casserole or bangers and mash with onion gravy.

5. Wynns Coonawarra Estate Shiraz 2021, Coonawarra, Australia, £14.99, or £11.99 to mix six, Majestic

A red to rave about, this famous label offers outstanding value – and proves how Australian shiraz is at the top of its game. A rhapsody of blackberry fruits, rich yet polished, floral, peppery, silky fruits show plenty of freshness with soft acidity and gentle tannins. Impressive to the last drop with a smooth, lingering finish, pair with roast meats, pizza or ribs.

6. Saracosa Governo Rosso 2021, Toscana IGT, Italy, £19.99, Laithwaites

A special treat, especially if you’ve been looking forward to the first drop or red wine this year – may as well make it a wine to remember. Awarded 98 points by a leading Italian wine critic, this tip top Tuscan offers rich, well-defined flavours of black cherry, violets and sweet spice, with lingering echoes of mocha and vanilla. A real foodies red, think pappardelle pasta with slow-cooked beef and mushrooms, or anything in a red wine sauce.