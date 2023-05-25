Wonderful white wines for sunshine and blue skies

Whether you’re setting your sights on summertime menus, looking forward to casual, laid-back days or counting down to cookouts with friends, a refreshing glass of white wine is where it’s at.

Especially when the heat is on, nothing beats the vibrancy of a well-chilled glass of something gorgeous.

These wondrously drinkable whites are must-haves for ice buckets and parasols…

1. Oxford Landing Chardonnay 2022, South Australia, £7, Morrisons

Fresh, fruity and lots of fun, you’ll be hard pushed to find a more delicious example – at this price. An expressive mix of fruit salad flavours, topped with honeydew melon, light vanilla and peach, rounded out with enough juicy, citrusy acidity for liveliness and focus. Sunshine in a glass.

2. Sainsbury’s Grenache Gris 2021, Western Cape, South Africa, £7, Sainsbury’s

Part of their Discovery Collection, this is a delicious surprise. Grenache gris may not roll off the tongue, but it’s definitely a gem worth seeking out. Part of the grenache family, this pinkish-grey varietal offers delightful apricot and peachy notes, supported by a rounded, soft palate, with hints of orange zest on the finish. Pairs perfectly with crab cakes and watercress.

3. Dynamite Factory Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Western Cape, South Africa, £9, Morrisons

A sleek sauvignon blanc marked by aromas of passion fruit, punctuated with lime blossom and herbaceous accents; zesty citrusy characters are balanced by ripe white fruit, with hints of green fig and acidity lending a crisp, tingly finish. A crowd-pleaser and one for Caesar salads and shrimp, or sushi even.

4. Tesco Finest Viñas Del Rey Albariño 2022, Riax Baixas, Spain, £9.50, Tesco

This own label offers brilliant value for such a trendy white grape. Delicious from the word go, enticing aromas of honeysuckle, apricot, nectarine freshness and touch of grapefruit draw you in, with similar flavours unfolding on the palate and a subtle saline note. Just the ticket for sun-drenched patios and tapas parties.

5. Explorers Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Marlborough, New Zealand, £10, Co-op, in-store

Fans of Marlborough sauvignon blanc will appreciate the energy and freshness in this favourite find. Rich, tropical aromas leap from the glass, followed by gooseberry and passion fruit lending intensity and drive in this fruit-forward style, with a minerally, fresh, zingy finish. Excellent as an aperitif.

6. Pica Zabal Rioja Blanco Organic 2021, Rioja DOCa, Spain, £15.99, Laithwaites

Rich and round, this white Rioja has an alluring creamy note and stands out for its sheer drinkability. A top drop with a wonderful purity of fruit, subtle herbal hints and lemon meringue notes, the exotic flavours are enlivened by an engaging roundness and impressive depth on the long, fresh finish. Enjoy with a well-packed seafood paella.

7. Yalumba Samuel’s Collection Eden Valley Viognier 2021, Australia, £16.99, Flagship Wines

Lush and ripe, apricot and honeysuckle aromas – with hints of rose petals and ginger – grace this viognier. Bright and balanced with a creamy texture acting as the perfect veil for stone fruit flavours. Citrus, spice notes and honeyed fruit lingers on the long, succulent finish. Pure nectar in the best sense, and a perfect partner for poached salmon.