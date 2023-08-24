Wonderful wines and brilliant beers for the bank holiday and beyond

The sun may soon be setting on summer – but the al fresco fun isn’t quite over yet.

If you’re keen to make the most of the upcoming bank holiday, with crowd-pleasing wines and refreshing beer to cheer on the barbecue king or queen, or to cheers one last party in the park, you’re in luck.

Whatever the weather, whet your whistle with these top picks…

1. Mahou Cinco Estrella Lager Beer, Spain, £6 for 4 x 33cl (was £7.25), Ocado

A Spanish dark blonde beer made from Bavarian hops, Mahou is a postcard from Madrid, where it’s been synonymous with the capital’s beer and tapas scene since the 19th century. Hoppy forward with a subtle bitterness and fresh finish, it’s one for serrano ham and rustic bread. Deliciosa!

2. Freedom Summer Pack – Mixed Selection of Freedom Beers and Cool Bag: includes 2 x Craft Lager, 2 x Helles and 2 x NZ Pale 330ml cans, £17, Freedom Brewery

If your late summer socials are all about chilling out, this snazzy six will hit the spot. A selection of craft brewers Freedom’s bestsellers, in a six-pack cooler bag to keep them chilled for refreshment on-the-go.

3. JOY Bright White, Chile, £6.50, Asda

Every wine lover starts somewhere, usually with an off-dry white – and this Gen Z inspired wine is sweet enough to appeal to newbies. Backed by giant producer Viña Concha y Toro, expect a riot of pretty peach flavours with hints of jasmine and citrus – far from serious but fun enough to tease the taste buds.

4. M&S Sabroso Malbec 2022, Argentina, £6.50, Marks & Spencer stores

‘Sabroso’ translates to tasty, and this smooth, moreish red does what it says on the tin. Beautifully fragrant with delightful florals, blueberries and black cherry notes, this is an open and inviting red which cries out for burgers, bangers and anything you fancy. A simple, easy-going style, it’ll be gone in a flash.

5. Irresistible País is 2022, Valle Del Itata, Chile, £8.50, Co-op stores

Meet your new favourite summery red. This top drop sets itself apart with its smoky, woody, cherry-packed dry finish – cushioned by concentrated, spiced fruit and plums mid-palate. País, a local Chilean grape, originally from Spain, works like a dream with charcuterie and tempers the saltiness. Enjoy under blue skies and sunshine, especially served lightly chilled.

6. Yealands Sauvignon Blush 2022, Marlborough, New Zealand, £8.99 (was £11.99), Waitrose

Beautifully fresh, like rewilding your garden with grassy undertones, herbaceous notes and blackcurrant fruits flocking among the tall grasses. With the merest hint of merlot adding colour and contrast to the savvy blanc, this aromatic, dry blush wine is beautifully balanced with tangy green fruit riding on the crisp, minerally finish.

7. Yalumba Y Series Tempranillo 2021, South Australia, £9.49, Majestic

A tempranillo temptress from Down Under, this seamless wine offers a scented bouquet of blueberry fruits and violet, concentrated flavours of succulent blackberries, black cherries and sweet spice, and soft tannins. A wine to keep you coming back for more, the lengthy finish sets you up for the tempting waft of those BBQ coals… bring on the chef!

8. Trebbiano d’Abruzzo DOC 2022, Italy, £12.99, Laithwaites

One of Italy’s widely planted indigenous grapes, trebbiano doesn’t roll off the tongue but this workhorse white is awash with fresh, citrusy flavours, blossom and stone fruits. Pale and appealing, this one is an aromatic expression from the Adriatic coastline, with an uplifted, zingy palate of lime blossom – and sense of lots of sunny days still ahead. Utterly delicious.