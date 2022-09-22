Wonderful wintry wines for £10 and under

If you find yourself foraging for a mid-week wine – a value vino that’s interesting and won’t blow the budget – own label lines are great, especially if you’re stocking up to drink in the new season.

Often offering the best value for money, while remaining faithful to the best of its style – whether it’s grapes, region or both – we’re big fans.

We’ve plucked these pukka labels to have on standby…

1. Waitrose Dry German Riesling 2020, Mosel Valley, Germany, £7.99, Waitrose

(Waitrose/PA)

Stir-fry Thursday? This riesling really leads the way with its bright, floral aromas, hint of orange blossom and whisper of lime, boasting crisp, fruit-driven flavours with a fresh minerally edge and limey acidity. One for mild spicy dishes or Chinese takeaway.

2. Adnams Malbec San Juan 2019, Argentina, £7.99, Adnams

(Adnams/PA)

Oh how we love the mighty malbec – especially one like this, with a good blast of violet and blueberry aromas, intense flavours of juicy dark fruits and touch of blackberry jam, a smooth finish and fun, easy-drinking style. With everything melding seamlessly together, it’s a feel-good red for midweek meals and comfort food.

3. Asda Extra Special Gavi 2021 DOCG, Italy, £8, Asda

(Asda/PA)

For those who like a lemony lift and touch of honeydew melon in their Gavi, this reveals gentle tropical notes, with fresh citrus flavours adding depth, white peach notes enhanced by a lovely sense of freshness, and the faintest hint of almond on the crisp, minerally finish. Think risotto with seasonal mushrooms.

4. Morrisons The Best Cahors Malbec 2020, France, £8.25, Morrisons

(Morrisons/PA)

The malbec grape but in a different guise, this crowd-pleaser from southwest France was commended at the International Wine Challenge 2021. Savoury and rustic in style with attractive brambly energy, blueberry aromas are backed by waves of dark plums and prune accents, which follow through on the smooth, plush palate. Perfect with bangers and mash or sausage and tomato pie. Yummy.

5. Co-op Irresistible Prosecco DOC Rosé, Italy, £9, Co-op stores

(Co-op/PA)

In three words: quintessential joyous fizz. This ballet-slipper pink is one of the prettiest proseccos out there – and dry and refreshing, with delicate red berry scents, creamy, fruity notes and delicious drink-me-now character, it’s a celebratory glass you’ll want to go back to again and again. Graceful enough for smoked salmon appetizers, or a cheeky bag of crisps.

6. M&S Found Mazuelo 2019, Rioja, Spain, £9, Marks & Spencer stores

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

What a wine! Judges at Decanter World Wine Awards 2022 awarded this Spanish gem a silver medal – proving great wine doesn’t have to break the bank. With vivid bursts of cassis, black cherry and spice, the flavours unfold with blackberry compote notes coming into play, hints of wild herbs and sweet spice riding on the smooth, long finish. Pair it with patatas a lo pobre – poor man’s potatoes.

7. TTD Côtes du Ventoux 2020, Côtes du Rhône, France, currently £8.50 (was £10), Sainsbury’s

(Sainsbury’s/PA)

It’s rare to find a southern Rhône red with similar ripeness and intensity as a Châteauneuf-du-Pape at this price point. Look to its neighbouring appellation, Ventoux, for a deep-flavoured red with lots of enticing spice, beams of juicy, sun-kissed raspberry and black fruits, good structure and sweet spice guiding the long, silky finish. Gorgeous.