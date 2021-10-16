World Food Day: 5 ways to help tackle food poverty in your community

While Grant Shapps insists the Uk government has “really been trying to do everything it can” to support those in need, and footballer Marcus Rashford continues to campaign against food poverty, a new report reveals many families are still struggling to put meals on the table.

Research by UCL’s Institute of Education found that schools have been providing families with “basic needs” such as food and clothes during the coronavirus pandemic, due to “weaknesses” in the welfare system, while the Trussell Trust reported an increase in the use of food banks during the pandemic.

Food insecurity is a complex issue that won’t be solved overnight, but if you’re concerned about the issue and its impact on yours and the wider community, there are lots of things you can do to help…

1. Donate to food banks

TODO: define component type factbox

Food banks rely on donations of food, drinks (apart from alcohol) and toiletries, in particular canned goods like soup, meat and vegetables, dried pasta and other grains, biscuits and fruit juice. If you can, find out what items particular individual food banks are in need of, before donating.

Find your nearest location via the Trussell Trust or IFAN, or donate via Bankuet. Many supermarkets have collection points, too, so you can bring spare items from home or buy a few extras while doing your shop.

2. Volunteer

It takes time to sort and distribute donations at food banks, which is why volunteers are so important. Some food banks are inundated with offers around Christmastime, so it might be more valuable for you to help out in the new year, or year-round if you can.

3. Support food poverty charities

As well as groceries and volunteers, food banks and other charities need financial donations in order to cover costs. Consider making a one-off donation, setting up an (affordable for you) monthly direct debit or holding a fundraising event to support charities such as the Trussell Trust, FareShare or Feeding Britain in the UK, or CrossCare in Ireland.

4. Share your surplus

In recent years, a range of apps and websites have sprung up to help people prevent waste and fight food poverty at the same time. With food sharing app Olio, you can offer up spare goods to people in your neighbourhood, while on the Hubbub website you can locate your nearest Community Fridge to donate surplus fresh food.

5. Spread the word

With so many charities and food banks crying out for donations, the more people who help, the better. You don’t have to have millions of social media followers to make a difference – you never know who might be inspired by your retweet or Facebook post. Follow charities and organisations to find out about any current appeals, campaigns and petitions.