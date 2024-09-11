Yotam Ottolenghi’s bolognese recipe

This particular recipe comes courtesy of Helen Goh, one of the co-authors of new cookbook Ottolenghi COMFORT, alongside Yotam Ottolenghi, Verena Lochmuller and Tara Wigley.

“Pasta bolognese: so many of us grow up on a particular version which then becomes the ‘normal’ against which all others are measured,” the group say.

“Anyone whose default is an Italian or Anglophone take on the dish will be delighted by ‘Helen’s bolognese’. Adapted from a noodle sauce in Carolyn Phillips’ book, All Under Heaven, it gets a lot of its depth and deliciousness from doubanjiang – a spicy bean paste made from fermented soya beans, broad beans and chillies. It is a key ingredient in a lot of Sichuanese food and readily available in Asian grocers or online.”

Helen’s Bolognese

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

75ml peanut oil1 onion, finely diced (180g)1 large carrot, peeled and finely diced (125g)1 celery stick, finely diced (75g)2 star anise1 cinnamon stick2 bay leaves1½tsp Sichuan peppercorns, roughly crushed in a pestle and mortar1tsp fennel seeds, roughly crushed in a pestle and mortar500g minced pork (or beef, or a mixture of both)3 garlic cloves, crushed40g ginger, peeled and finely chopped2tbsp Shaoxing wine100g doubanjiang (aka chilli bean paste)50ml light soy sauce310ml water1tbsp cornflour7 spring onions, finely sliced (75g)360g dried pappardelle

For the dressed cucumbers:1 large cucumber, cut into thin batons (310g)2tbsp rice wine vinegar1tsp runny honey1tsp sesame oilSalt

To serve:5g coriander leaves, roughly torn1½tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Method:

1. Put the oil into a medium saucepan, for which you have a lid, and place on a medium-high heat. Once hot, add the onion, carrot, celery, star anise, cinnamon stick and bay leaves. Cook for five minutes, stirring frequently, then add the Sichuan peppercorns and fennel seeds. Cook for another five minutes, stirring from time to time, until the vegetables take on some colour. Take the pan off the heat and, using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to a plate, leaving behind the oil and any sediments.

2. Keep the pan on a medium-high heat and add the meat, garlic and ginger. Cook for five-to-seven minutes, stirring from time to time, until the meat is lightly browned. Add the Shaoxing wine, cook for a minute, then add the doubanjiang, soy sauce and 250 millilitres of water. Stir to combine, partially cover, and simmer on a medium-low heat for about 25 minutes, stirring from time to time.

3. While the meat sauce is simmering, mix the cornflour with the remaining 60 millilitres of water and set aside.

4. Return the cooked vegetables to the sauce, along with the spring onions and the cornflour slurry. Simmer for five minutes, uncovered.

5. Meanwhile, place all the ingredients for the dressed cucumbers in a small bowl. Add a quarter teaspoon of salt, mix to combine and set aside.

6. Cook the pappardelle in salted boiling water until al dente, then divide between four bowls. Ladle over the meat sauce and top with some of the dressed cucumbers. Finish with the coriander and sesame seeds and serve, with the remaining cucumbers on the side.

Ottolenghi COMFORT by Yotam Ottolenghi, Helen Goh, Verena Lochmuller and Tara Wigley is published by Ebury Press, priced £30. Photography by Jonathan Lovekin. Available now.