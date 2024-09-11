Yotam Ottolenghi’s chocolate ripple fridge cake recipe

“As anyone who’s ever been to an Australian BBQ will know, chocolate ripple cake is a ubiquitous, no-bake dessert,” say Yotam Ottolenghi, Helen Goh, Verena Lochmuller and Tara Wigley, the team behind new cookbook Ottolenghi COMFORT.

“In Australia, it’s made with shop-bought chocolate biscuits which are then sandwiched together with cream. The recipe is so simple that it’s printed on the back of the biscuit packet! On a recent family trip back to Melbourne, Helen’s kids were so taken by the cake that they begged her to make it back in London.

“Not being able to get hold of the right biscuits – Arnott’s Choc Ripple (though they are now available online) – Helen made them from scratch. They’re so quick and simple to bake that Helen now not only bakes them to make the cake but, also, makes extra biscuits to have around. No birthday party (or BBQ!) is complete without them.”

If you want to get ahead, the biscuits can be made and baked up to seven days in advance, and stored in an airtight container. The cake needs to be made up to six hours before serving, but can be prepared up to two days ahead, and left in the fridge.

Chocolate ripple fridge cake

Ingredients:(Serves 8-10)

3tbsp milk (or 105ml if not using the Grand Marnier)60ml Grand Marnier (if using)1 espresso shot, regular or decaf (30ml)650ml double cream325g crème fraîche50g icing sugar1½tsp vanilla extract1½tsp ground cinnamon

For the biscuits:225g plain flour50g cocoa powder¾tsp baking powder½tsp bicarbonate of soda¼tsp salt100g unsalted butter, at room temperature200g caster sugar50ml vegetable oil50g golden syrup1 egg

For the macerated strawberries:600g strawberries, hulled and quartered1½tbsp caster sugar1tsp finely shaved orange zest2tbsp Grand Marnier (or orange juice)2 strips of orange zest, julienned

Method:

1. First make the biscuits. Sift the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt into a medium bowl.

2. Place the butter, sugar, oil and golden syrup in the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment in place. Beat on a medium speed for two minutes, until light and creamy. Scrape the sides of the bowl, then add the egg and beat again until combined. Reduce the speed to low, add the dry ingredients and mix until the dough comes together. Wrap and chill in the fridge for at least two hours.

3. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 190°C/170°C fan.

4. Pinch off 30-gram pieces of dough and roll them into balls, then place them, spaced about five centimetres apart, on two large parchment-lined baking trays. You should make about 23 balls. Flatten them with your hand – they should be about five-centimetres wide – then bake for 15 minutes, until firm and the tops are cracked or ‘rippled’. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for five minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

5. When ready to assemble the cake, combine the milk, Grand Marnier (if using) and espresso and set aside.

6. Place the cream, crème fraîche, icing sugar, vanilla extract and cinnamon in the bowl of the stand mixer with the whisk attachment in place. Whisk on a medium-high speed until soft peaks form: be careful not to over-whip, as the cream will thicken as you spread it. Transfer 200 grams of the mixture to a small bowl and refrigerate: this will be used to finish the cake. Pipe or dollop a roughly 30-centimetre-long line (about two-centimetres wide) of the remaining cream mixture down the centre of a long cake plate or board: this is to help position the biscuits for assembly.

7. Take 20 of the biscuits and, working with one biscuit at a time, lightly brush both sides with the milk mixture: you want to just moisten the entire biscuit without drenching it. Then, using a small spatula or knife, spread two tablespoons of the cream on one side of the biscuit. Standing the biscuit upright, press it down on to one end of the strip of cream. Repeat with another biscuit, then place alongside the first biscuit, pressing to sandwich them together. Continue with the remaining biscuits to form a long log cake. Spread the remaining cream mixture over the top and sides of the log: don’t worry if it only barely covers the cake, as it will be topped up with the reserved cream the following day. Cover loosely and refrigerate for at least six hours or overnight.

8. About 15 minutes before you’re ready to serve, combine the strawberries in a bowl with the sugar, finely shaved orange zest and Grand Marnier. Leave to macerate for 10–15 minutes.

9. Meanwhile, spread the reserved cream over the top and sides of the log.

10. When ready to serve, tumble about half the strawberries along the top of the cake, pressing them on slightly to help them stick. Drizzle any syrup over and around the plate. Finish with the orange zest strips on top. When serving, slice on the diagonal – warming the blade of the knife in a jug of hot water helps with the ‘cleanness’ of the slice – to reveal the stripes.

Ottolenghi COMFORT by Yotam Ottolenghi, Helen Goh, Verena Lochmuller and Tara Wigley is published by Ebury Press, priced £30. Photography by Jonathan Lovekin. Available now.