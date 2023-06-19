Your pick of the top food and drink venues around the UK

A pop-up food and drink venue may soon open along the Clyde, as council planners have approved the project. Shipping containers will be temporarily placed on the north bank of the river for use as a bar and restaurant. The venue will be created on a car park next to the Grosvenor Casino and can remain in place for two years. Northfront LLP, the project proposers, have described the pop-up as an "outdoor artisan food and beverage area", with future plans for a permanent two-storey development focusing on artisan food and beverage outlets with complementary retail.

The Michelin Guide 2023 listings feature new changes for restaurants in and around Liverpool. Local eatery sō-lō earned its first star, and Belzan was added to the guide. However, Michelin-starred Fraiche in Oxton Village has closed to relocate, and LERPWL on Royal Albert Dock has shut down. There are now three Michelin-starred restaurants near Liverpool: sō-lō, The Barn, and Moor Hall. The guide bestows a maximum of three stars to exceptional establishments and awards Bib Gourmands to select eateries while recommending others.

Summer has arrived in London, and there's no better place to spend it than at a pub along the River Thames. From historical inns dating back centuries to prime outdoor terraces and even a riverside JD Wetherspoon, the South Bank offers a variety of options for a midweek night out, a quick drink, or a Sunday gathering. Enjoy a pint, a glass of wine, or a refreshing orange juice and lemonade as you catch up with friends and perhaps indulge in some fish and chips by the riverside.

Ever wondered about the meaning behind your favourite Indian restaurant's name in Birmingham? With a large South Asian community, the city boasts numerous restaurants offering diverse cuisines such as Indian, Pakistani, Nepali, Sri Lankan, Afghani, and Bangladeshi. We have translated the names of the top 16 Indian restaurants with Hindi, Urdu, or Sanskrit names, providing an interesting insight into your preferred dining spots, in addition to their best dishes. Below is a list of these 16 Birmingham-based Indian restaurants and their name translations:

For years, Glaswegians have debated the best kebab in town. Now, the Shawarma Police, an expert in Glasgow's kebab scene, has provided a definitive ranking. After moving to the city in the early 2000s, this kebab connoisseur has observed the evolution of Glasgow's kebab establishments. Visit the Shawarma Police website or follow the Facebook page to read in-depth reviews of kebab shops and keep updated on Glasgow's kebab culture.

The Good Food Guide, established by Raymond Postgate in 1951, is the UK's longest-standing and top-selling dining guide. Inspections are continuously conducted anonymously, providing unbiased recommendations. Members of The Good Food Guide Club can access numerous reviews and photos through their app. The guide currently endorses 14 Glasgow restaurants.

The Glasgow Sub Crawl, a well-known tradition involving 15 stops and drinks, takes participants on a tour of pubs around the city via the metro. This article provides a guide to the best pubs to visit on the Sub Crawl in 2022, starting at Hootenanny and ending at The Lauriston Bar. Each pub offers unique atmospheres, food, drink choices, and prices, making the experience enjoyable for both locals and visitors.

Glasgow has become renowned for its diverse and innovative Indian cuisine, blending traditional and contemporary styles. Among the top 10 Indian restaurants in the city according to Google reviews are Madras Cafe, Chaakoo Bombay Cafe, and Mother India Restaurant, with the latter often referred to as a Glasgow institution. Other popular options include The Den, Mister Singh's India, Indian Orchard, Horn Please, Curry Pot, Little Curry House, and Mother India's Cafe. From tapas-style menus to authentic Indian cooking, these eateries offer a wide variety of dishes and experiences for curry enthusiasts.

Glasgow boasts a vibrant night-life and exceptional hospitality within the UK, with numerous cocktail bars contributing to the lively atmosphere. To assist in discovering the top establishments, a list of 12 prominent cocktail bars has been compiled for convenience. For further updates on Glasgow's city centre, follow the #LoveGlasgow hashtag on social media, which offers ideas for outings, city guides, and event listings this spring.

The Bon Accord pub, situated near Charing Cross on North Street in Glasgow, is celebrated for its extensive range of whiskies and real ales. This popular establishment has won numerous accolades over the years, and recently received the prestigious West of Scotland Pub of the Year 2023 award from The Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA). Located just a short distance from the Mitchell Library, Bon Accord consistently offers patrons excellent beer and hospitality, earning the admiration of both locals and visitors alike.