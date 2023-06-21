Glasgow in the Sixties tops today's trending people and places stories

Explore our picture archive and discover 12 remarkable photographs from the 1960s that capture the essence of Glasgow life, highlighting protests, events, and daily routines. Immerse yourself in the unique atmosphere of this transformative period, as seen through the lens of those who experienced it.

In relationships, some people find success with opposites, while others thrive with similarities. American rockstar Bruce Springsteen found lasting love in the latter with his wife Patti Scialfa. Both from New Jersey, they share Irish and Italian ancestry and a love for music. The couple, married since 1991, met in a New Jersey bar in 1980. Patti joined Bruce's E Street Band in 1984, and they navigated challenges like his first marriage and therapy before marrying each other. Today, they tour together and maintain a balance between their professional and personal lives as bandmates and husband and wife.

On Father's Day, Stella McCartney paid tribute to her father, Paul McCartney, who also celebrated his 81st birthday. In an Instagram post, Stella praised the Beatles icon as her "rock" and thanked him for his constant love and support. She also acknowledged all amazing fathers in their family and wished them a happy Father's Day. Stella is one of Paul's four children from his marriage to the late Linda McCartney, and Paul has one daughter from his second marriage to Heather Mills.

TV presenter James May experienced a "terrible time" during the filming of the latest Grand Tour special, Eurocrash, which features a 1,400-mile trip across Europe. May had a more difficult time than co-stars Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, with his car choice contributing to his struggles. Despite breakdowns and setbacks, May noted that there were highlights on the journey, including reaching the end. The Grand Tour: Eurocrash can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Lewis Capaldi made his first public appearance in two weeks during a family holiday in Gatehouse of Fleet, Dumfries and Galloway. The 26-year-old singer from Glasgow had announced on 5 June that he was taking a break from work commitments and performances until Glastonbury on 24 June to "rest and recover". Capaldi stopped at a local coffee shop, Galloway Lodge, where he chatted with residents and shared a video message for their upcoming Gala Week. This marks his first social media appearance since announcing his break, and fans eagerly await any updates regarding his Glastonbury performance.

At the 2023 Tribeca Festival, Paul McCartney discussed John Lennon's life during a live recording of Conan O'Brien's podcast. They explored unseen Beatles photographs taken by McCartney between 1963 and 1964, set to be displayed at the National Portrait Gallery. Titled "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm," the exhibition will run from 28 June to 1 October. McCartney spoke about Lennon's vulnerability due to his tragic upbringing, as well as his recent use of artificial intelligence to create "the final Beatles record" by extracting Lennon's voice from an old demo for a new song.

Three families in Birmingham have recreated cherished childhood photos from as far back as the 1960s, bringing back fond memories and strengthening family bonds. The heartwarming activity took place at Cofton Park Manor Care Home in partnership with Lottie, a digital elderly care platform. The participants enjoyed dressing up and replicating the original photos while reminiscing and sharing precious memories with their loved ones. The event emphasized the importance of family connections and the positive impact of reminiscing on the well-being and happiness of elderly individuals.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy has always prioritized being a better actor over fame, and credits his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, with keeping him grounded. The couple, married since 2004, have two sons and choose a quiet life in Dublin over the glamour of Los Angeles. Yvonne, an artist with a master's degree from the Royal College of Art, supports Cillian's career while focusing on her own work and their family. Murphy's careful work-life balance allows him to be present as a father and husband while still pursuing impactful roles, such as physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in the upcoming film Oppenheimer, set to release on 21 July 2023.

TV presenter Alison Hammond recently compared Richard Hammond's show, The Grand Tour, to Top Gear during an interview on This Morning. Richard defended the Amazon Prime show, which also stars Jeremy Clarkson and James May, as fresh and new. Richard, James, and Jeremy previously co-hosted BBC's Top Gear from 2002 to 2015. After the BBC decided not to renew Clarkson's contract in 2015, the trio reunited to create The Grand Tour for Amazon Prime Video, which has been a hit for the platform. Meanwhile, Top Gear continued with new hosts and has remained popular.

Vicky Pattison became emotional discussing her egg-freezing journey on ITV's Lorraine. The former Geordie Shore star, 35, had 10 eggs retrieved earlier this year to plan for her future with fiancé Ercan Ramadan. Pattison began her fertility journey in April last year and has been candid about the process on social media to support other women. She revealed that she and Ercan are not yet ready to start a family, describing her frozen eggs and embryos as a "fertility savings account" for the future. Pattison emphasizes the need for women to have more options amidst changing societal expectations.