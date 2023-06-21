Glastonbury fun facts on eve of music festival

Prepare to be entertained, as we take a whimsical stroll down memory lane, uncovering some fun, funky, and downright bizarre facts from the Glastonbury music festival over the past decade. So, buckle up your festival boots; it's going to be a wild ride!

1. The Loo With a View: In 2019, the festival introduced a special viewing platform on top of a 7-meter high tower of portable toilets. Dubbed "Long Drop Heights," this lofty loo offered festival-goers an unparalleled panorama of Glastonbury's grandeur, as well as a perfect selfie spot. Talk about a throne with a view!

2. Kanye West's "Glasto-gate": In 2015, Kanye West headlined the festival, sparking over 134,000 people to sign a petition opposing his performance. Unfazed, Kanye ascended the stage and declared himself "the greatest living rock star on the planet." A cheeky prankster, comedian Simon Brodkin, climbed on stage during the performance to poke fun at the controversy.

3. The Dalai Lama's Birthday Bash: In 2015, Glastonbury had another unforgettable moment when the Dalai Lama celebrated his 80th birthday on stage alongside musician Patti Smith. There was cake, singing, and even a "Happy Birthday" chant from the crowd – who said spiritual leaders can't rock out?

4. Record-Breaking Rain: In 2016, Glastonbury briefly transformed into "Glaston-Lake," as torrential rain caused extensive flooding and left thousands of festival-goers up to their knees in mud. Nevertheless, the show went on, and attendees slogged their way through it in traditional British "keep calm and carry on" fashion, turning the festival into a giant muddy slip 'n slide.

5. Stormzy's Historic Headline: In 2019, the British rapper Stormzy made history as the first black British solo artist to headline the prestigious Pyramid Stage. His electric performance included a choir, ballet dancers, and a speech by the Labour MP David Lammy, proving that the only thing more eclectic than Glastonbury's lineups is its on-stage collaborations.

6. The Rabbit Hole: Deep in one of Glastonbury's many mysterious corners, there lies a not-so-secret venue called the Rabbit Hole. To enter, festival-goers must navigate a series of hidden tunnels adorned with quirky Alice in Wonderland-inspired décor. The reward? A wonderland of art installations, live performances, and an experience you can't quite put your finger on – or find your way out of!

So, there you have it! A decade of delightful Glastonbury moments full of laughter, music, and mud. Here's to hoping that the next ten years bring even more unforgettable memories, epic performances, and brilliantly bizarre stories. Just remember to pack your wellies and a sense of humor!