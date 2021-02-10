Guess which President’s lock of hair is up for auction
14:33pm, Wed 10 Feb 2021
So how much would you pay for a lock of Presidential hair? Er, no, not that one, we're talking George Washington here.
Locks of the Founding Father and first US President, and those of his wife are among a trove of presidential paraphernalia coming up for auction, also including the pen that Warren Harding used to end US involvement in the First World War.
A Boston-based RR Auction said that online biddings for quirky pieces of White House history will be underway from February 11 to February 18.
Further items up for auction include John F Kennedy’s crimson Harvard sweater, a photograph of Lincoln and his son, Tad, signed by the 16th president and Andrew Johnson’s order of a national day of mourning after Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.