3 pieces of essential boxing kit for at-home workouts

Boxing has become one of the biggest breakthrough trends on the fitness scene in recent years, with box-fit classes becoming one of the hottest ways to workout.

Torching calories, increasing your cardiovascular fitness and improving your hand-eye coordination are just some of the benefits of getting into the ring. And let’s face it, it’s also a really effective way to let go of any stress and tension you’ve built up while homeschooling or working from home.

Although we may be restricted, you can still reap the benefits of a boxing class at home with a few key pieces of kit. Get yourself into fighting shape with these best buys…

1. Adidas Hybrid 300 Boxing Gloves, £130 (adidas.com)

adidasgoldboxinggloves

Boxing gloves are a must for protecting your hands, and you can rely on Adidas to create a pair that will stand the test of time. These glorious gold ones have shock-absorbing padding that keep your fingers and knuckles safe during powerful jabs, hooks and uppercuts.

As well as using a multi-layered foam technology, the gloves have a smooth satin-like lining that feels really lovely on the hands. Made with durable leather, you can slip them on with a firm hook-and-loop closure for a snug fit. They also come in three different weights; 8oz, 10oz and 12oz.

2. Boxraw 4.5m Hand Wraps in Neon Green, £10, (boxraw.com)

BOXRAW_Handwraps_Green-1_a6500cf3-99f3-4837-80de-635710192b07_400x

Wraps are really important, as they’re used to prevent injury to hands and support our wrists. There are lots of small, fragile bones in each hand, and if you don’t take the right steps to protect them, it’s very easy to leave your session with a painful fracture or break.

This neon green pair from Boxraw will do the job without breaking the bank. They’re made from a cotton blend, have thumb-lock loops to keep everything in place, and are finished with a premium rubber strap. If you’re not sure how to wrap your hands, we recommend checking YouTube for a tutorial.

3. Mirafit Freestanding Punch Bag, £94.95 (mirafit.co.uk)

mirafit

Mirafit’s freestanding punchbag is a lot less expensive than its other competitors, but it does the job just as effectively. To use it, you simply need to fill the bottom with sand or water and it’s ready for use.

Perfect for the garden, it has an anti-slip base that helps the bag to absorb punches without toppling over. Although it’s not made from real leather, the fabric is really durable, and won’t rip or pucker during heavy rounds.