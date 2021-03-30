4 of the best sustainable activewear brands to buy in 2021

Sustainability is a hot topic in the world of luxury fashion. But if you care about the planet and you’ve made conscious moves to a greener wardrobe, why should your workout gear be any different?

Thankfully, eco-friendly activewear has come a long way over the past decade and there are plenty of luxury options available for slow fashion consumers, who want to shop with a conscience and look after the planet for future generations. Here are just a handful of ethical outfitters to have on your radar…

1. Girlfriend Collective

A favourite with Instagrammers, Girlfriend Collective’s recycled fabrics feel just as good as other high-end yoga brands like Lululemon, Sweaty Betty and P.E. Nation.

Each pair of their super soft leggings are made from recycled ocean plastic – like reclaimed water bottles and discarded fishing nets (if you didn’t already know, nets are said to make up 46% of all ocean plastic).

Alongside their hero leggings, they also stock matching bras, breathable tops and running shorts in ultra-stretchy and sweat-wicking materials that don’t sag or stretch in the washing machine.

girlfriend.com

2. Contur

Contur is an ecoluxury label for women who care about the planet. Designed and manufactured in the UK, the brand’s range of sports crops, vests and leggings use super-soft textiles fashioned in Italy from ECONYL (repurposed nylons), ocean plastics and recycled cotton.

Their figure-hugging activewear is made to enhance women’s natural curves, and comes in lots of flattering cuts and colours that don’t follow time-sensitive trends.

conturuk.com

3. Vivobarefoot

Minimalists love Vivobarefoot shoes, thanks to their ergonomic design and wide, flexible, ultra-thin soles that are made to last.

Mimicking the comfort of a favourite pair of socks, they’re said to be the healthiest choice for your feet; the brand invest heavily in researching the mechanics of walking to create shoes that support your foot naturally.

Plus, their shoes – which include indoor and trail running trainers, hiking boots and everyday staples – are vegan, made with mostly sustainable materials and are manufactured in independently-monitored factories.

vivobarefoot.com

4. BAM Bamboo Clothing

Since 2006, BAM have been creating durable bamboo activewear – from sweats and hoodies to leggings and socks – that are surprisingly affordable and packaged in biodegradable materials. Their leggings are cheaper than many of the trendy activewear brands out there, but won’t bobble or fall apart after a few washes.

As a fabric, bamboo has a more luxurious feel on the skin than cotton and is hypoallergenic, so won’t cause any nasty allergic reactions. Bamboo clothing is also robust enough to protect its wearers from harmful UV rays, is naturally anti-static (no more annoying electric shocks) and most importantly, it absorbs moisture away from the skin, making it a no-brainer for your gym kit.

bambooclothing.co.uk