4 ways to nail the perfect afternoon power nap

Taking an afternoon nap isn’t just super indulgent, it could also help you stay mentally agile.

A study published in the journal General Psychiatry found that “regular” afternoon naps were associated with better locational awareness, verbal fluency and working memory.

The study looked at the sleep patterns of 2,214 healthy people aged 60 and over in China, of which 1,534 took regular afternoon naps of between five minutes and two hours, while 680 did not.

Anyone that’s taken a ‘quick’ afternoon nap and awoken several hours later feeling groggy, disorientated and confused will tell you there’s an art to the sleep skill though. We asked sleep experts to give us their top tips for mastering the perfect power nap…

1. Set an alarm

When it comes to an afternoon snooze, the key is keeping it short and sweet. “Don’t nap for more than 30 minutes, as this can leave you feeling groggy and irritable when you wake up,” warns Rob Hobson, author of The Art of Sleeping

Hobson says the reason you can feel worse after a nap, is often a result of you drifting into a deep, slow-wave sleep that can be harder to jolt yourself out of. “Sleeping for too long during the day can also make it more difficult for you to nod off at night, which can have a knock-on effect on your sleep time and quality overall.”

2. Time it right

Certain times of the day are better for naps than others. “The best time to nap is between 1pm and 3pm,” says Hobson, “as this follows the natural flow of your circadian rhythm. At these times, the body is [thought to be] naturally a little more relaxed as it releases the sleep hormone melatonin. ”

He also adds that some people find it helpful to drink a cup of coffee just before taking a nap, as they naturally wake when the caffeine starts to kick in.

3. Power down tech

Whether you choose to nap in bed or curl up on the sofa, you’ll want to keep distractions to a minimum to maximise your sleep gains.

“Rest and recovery is the aim of a nap, so keep noise, such as beeping phones and tech, to a minimum,” says health and sleep coach Joanna Shurety.

“The same goes for light,” she adds. “If you struggle to find peace and quiet, invest in an eye mask and ear plugs to block out any environmental stimulants.”

4. Be consistent

Napping at the same time each day can be helpful for keeping your body in a routine. If you find you’re regularly feeling tired and it’s affecting your day-to-day work and performance, taking an emergency nap could help replenish your energy levels.

“If young children are the cause of your need for nap, then a good tip is to use the time they sleep to get your recovery too,” says Shurety. That being said, if your afternoon naps are then keeping you awake at night, it might be best to power through the afternoon and get to bed early to get yourself back on track.