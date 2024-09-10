5 physical and mental changes you can see in your body as the cold snap comes

A cold snap looms large as forecasters predict that temperatures are due to plummet this week.

Cold Arctic air is arriving in the UK over the next few days, leading to below-average temperatures and a chance of snow on the highest peaks in Scotland. The Met Office predicts that Friday will be the coldest morning.

But what impact will this drop in temperature have on our bodies? And is there anything we can do to prepare for this?

Hair shedding

“The sudden change in temperature can put stress on the scalp and hair follicles, resulting in an accelerated rate of hair strands falling out,” says Dr Anil Sharma, a medical doctor at Sharma Skin & Hair Surgery.

“In the summer, when the days are longer, more hairs may enter the telogen (resting) stage of the hair cycle and then shed approximately three months later,” he explains. “But as we transition into colder months, hair shedding tends to increase as the body works to conserve heat.”

To prevent this, Sharma advises everyone to give their scalps some extra TLC during the cold snap.

“It’s also important to create blood circulation on the scalp to enhance hair growth,” says Sharma. “Massaging the scalp and use scalp serum that has ingredients like centella asiatica that helps control sebum production or lactic acid that gently exfoliates the scalp.”

He also recommends eating lots of leafy greens.

“Deficiencies in vitamins and minerals such as iron and ferritin can exacerbate hair loss, while low levels of vitamin D and B12 can also have an impact on hair growth,” explains Sharma. “Therefore, if you are experiencing shedding, which is common from now until October, it’s important to incorporate plenty of leafy dark greens, eggs, and fatty fish into your diet.”

Low mood and energy

Some people display signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) when the weather suddenly changes.

“SAD can present with similar symptoms to depression such as low mood or lack of interest and enjoyment in things you would normally enjoy,” explains Dr Jon Van Niekerk, group clinical direction at Cygnet Health Care. “Other symptoms include irritability, low sex drive, and lack of energy.”

If lifestyle changes – such as regular exercise and more time outdoors – are ineffective in treating your low mood, talking therapies might help to manage any associated impacts, including stress, anxiety and depression, adds Van Niekerk.

Joint pain

“Cold weather can make your joints painful and less easy to move,” says Dr Veena Patel, a rheumatologist at Nuffield Health Leicester Hospital. “Possible explanations include the changes in the synovium (the soft tissues lining the joint that produce lubricating fluid) thickening during winter. Another explanation may be the drop in the barometric pressure leading to expansion and swelling of the muscles and tendons.”

Patel recommends taking regular vitamin D supplements to help keep your bones strong during the cold snap.

“Vitamin D is essential for bone, teeth and muscle health and is linked with many conditions like osteoporosis, hip fractures, autoimmune disease (such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease) and chronic pain management,” explains Patel. “It’s vital we take supplements for it and consume food like oily fish, red meat, egg yolks and fortified foods.”

However, if you develop limb weakness, redness, and soreness in the joints along with excessive exhaustion or sweating, seek professional advice.

Dry skin

“Dry skin (or xerosis) is incredibly common in the colder months as there is less humidity in the air, meaning there is less moisture for the skin to retain,” explains medical and cosmetic doctor Dr Leah Totton, founder of Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics and Dr Leah Skincare. “It is not only the cold air that can cause dry skin, but also when the heating is on as the air will become dryer, and also hot showers.”

We are most likely to experience dry skin on exposed areas, such as our face and hands.

“Symptoms of dry skin include rough patches, a tight feeling, itchiness, cracking, redness and sensitivity,” adds Totton.

To prevent this, the skincare expert recommends using a gentle foaming cleanser, which has anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, and high-factor SPH during the impending cold snap.

“Gentle products are the key in winter, wear gloves when outside to protect the hands from drying out, protect the lips with a lip balm /Vaseline as they get very dry due to the skin being thin, and keep hydrated,” advises Totton.Asthma

“Cold air can worsen asthma and respiratory difficulties by causing airway constriction, drying out the airways and triggering inflammation,” says Dr Vijay Murthy, co-founder of Harley Street clinic Murthy Health. “The dryness of cold air thickens mucus, making it harder to expel and increasing symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath.”

Murthy recommends drinking mullein tea, liquorice root or taking N-acetylcysteine supplements to support lung function.

“For those who suffer with asthma, during the colder months, keep your inhalers close, be aware of your environment (avoiding small spaces or crowded areas), maintain good hand hygiene and, if you feel unwell for a period of time, seek medical advice,” adds Dr Unnati Desai, GP national lead at Nuffield Health.