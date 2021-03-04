5 signs it’s time to step away from a family drama

The conflict between the Royal Family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is dominating in the lead up to Meghan and Harry’s much anticipated TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Fresh bullying claims against Meghan have been made in an on-the-record statement by the Palace, which the duchess’ lawyers have contested, describing them as a “a wholly false narrative”.

RAF centenary (PA Archive)

We know families can be a source of joy, comfort and security, but when relationships become terse, the drama can quickly leave both sides feeling hurt, angry and exhausted.

As tempting as it might be to get sucked into a tornado of endless quarrelling, we asked therapists to explain when it’s time to cut your losses and step away from family drama…

1. You’ve taken the argument to social media

Woman looking at phone

Open hostility, such as posting damaging tweets or statuses about a family member on a public platform, is a key sign the disagreement is turning toxic.

Senior therapist Sally Baker says: “When things hit social media in family groups, that’s a major red flag for me, as it feels like the backstabbing is being taken up a notch.”

Sally says in these instances, it’s healthy to take yourself off social media for a while, especially if you feel like your personal information is being used to manipulate or humiliate you online. “It’s important to limit contact with family members if they’re causing you harm and emotional pain.”

2. Petty arguments are masking deeper problems

Sally notes you should try to consciously build awareness around the frequency of arguments: “If meeting up always turns into a pattern of arguing, it’s a good indicator you should start limiting your time with family members.”

She also adds the real issue might not always be explicitly voiced. “Families might argue about football or politics, when really they’re arguing by proxy about much deeper things,” she warns. “You can usually tell if this is the case by the emotional range; the argument might seem like it’s about football, but when people are standing up and shouting over something trivial, it’s often about a longer, deeper pain.”

3. It’s all you talk about

If you find yourself obsessed with whatever is causing family tension, and trying to right wrong information, it’s a fairly big sign the drama is beginning to consume you.

Dr Maryhan Baker, psychologist and parenting expert says: “Often, you’re simply looking for people to agree with your viewpoint, but when it becomes a constant topic of conversation and gossip with friends and loved ones, that’s where it becomes clear it’s not healthy.”

4. You can’t sleep

Sleepless woman suffering from insomnia, sleep apnea or stress. Tired and exhausted lady. Headache or migraine. Awake in the middle of the night. Frustrated person with problem. Alarm clock.

Maryhan says there can be physical symptoms associated with family trauma, which may be much easier to identify than more subtle emotional cues.

“Insomnia is a big one. You might not be able to sleep because the conflict is constantly in your mind. Effectively, you aren’t able to switch off from it. If there’s family drama around phone calls, there might also be a level of anxiety when the telephone rings.” She adds: “Often people might not realise these physical changes in their bodies are connected to what’s going on emotionally for them.”

5. It’s taking over the rest of your life

Similarly, Maryhan says excessively ruminating over toxic conversations you’ve had with a family member can be a sign you need to let go. “You might replay the phone calls in your mind with different endings, wondering if you’d said or done something else, that things might have turned out differently.”

Sally agrees that it’s all about regularly checking in with your emotions. “I often tell my clients, ‘If this relationship is making you feel bad, then you need to limit your exposure to it.’

“Start putting in place boundaries and ways to protect yourself, whether that’s limiting contact to just an hour a week instead of several times per week.”

Man and woman divided by a line

The bottom line

If you do make the decision to take some time away or to separate yourself from family, Emma Lee, children and young people IAPT therapist at Living Well UK says it’s crucial you are looking after your own mental health and wellbeing in the meantime.

“Take time to do things that make you feel good: whether that’s going for a walk, catching up with a friend over the phone, or finding a creative outlet, like journaling or painting,” she says. “If you feel like you need additional help, always speak to your GP – they will be able to advise any next steps and connect you to mental health services in your area so you are fully supported.”