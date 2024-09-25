7 warning signs of heart disease in women

Experts claim that women are dying “unnecessarily” from heart disease in the UK because they are “under-diagnosed and under-treated”.

Academics contributing to the journal Heart have stated that when it comes to cardiovascular disease (CVD), there are “sex disparities in everyday care of patients”, despite it being the “number-one killer for women”.

They added that there is a misconception that CVD is a “man’s disease’ which they believe has contributed to its under-recognition and under-treatment in women.

Women often experience heart disease differently to men, so what symptoms should they look out for?

7 key symptoms of heart disease in women

1. Chest discomfort

When it comes to heart disease, “Women often report a sensation of discomfort rather than outright pain,” says Dr Oliver Guttmann, consultant cardiologist at The Wellington Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare UK. “This may feel like pressure, tightness, or a squeezing sensation in the chest, which can be mistaken for indigestion or anxiety.

“The discomfort may last for several minutes, or come and go.”

2. Shortness of breath

“Feeling unusually breathless during light activities or even while at rest is a potential red flag,” notes Dr Chinelo Ojukwu, GP at Pall Mall.

Guttmann adds: “It’s important to note that this can happen without any accompanying chest discomfort. This could be a sign of heart strain and warrants immediate medical attention.”

3. Unexplained fatigue

“Persistent, overwhelming tiredness with no clear cause that lingers for days or weeks can be an early indicator of heart trouble,” highlights Ojukwu.

4. Nausea or indigestion

“Some women may experience gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea, heartburn, or a feeling of fullness,” says Guttmann. “These symptoms can be misleading, as they are often associated with stomach issues rather than heart problems.

“Women may mistake these signs for common digestive problems, delaying appropriate medical consultation.”

5. Pain in unexpected areas

“Discomfort in the back, neck, jaw, or stomach – especially if it appears suddenly and without explanation – could be linked to heart disease,” says Ojukwu.

6. Sweating

“Unexplained sweating, particularly if it occurs suddenly and is accompanied by other symptoms like shortness of breath or nausea, can be a red flag,” warns Guttmann. “Women may experience cold sweats that can be mistaken for hot flashes or other less concerning issues.”

7. Palpitations

An irregular heartbeat or the sensation of a racing heart is a strong indicator that something might be wrong.

“Women might feel like their heart is pounding or fluttering, which can be alarming and should not be ignored.” says Guttmann. “Particularly if it is accompanied by dizziness or shortness of breath, it’s important to get checked out.”

When should women alert a GP about these symptoms?

“It’s vital for women to trust their instincts regarding their health. If something feels off or unusual, they should not hesitate to contact a GP,” advises Guttmann. “Regular check-ups and open conversations about heart health can help identify risks early and improve outcomes.”