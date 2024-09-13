7 ways to protect your child’s dental health – as report calls for ‘radical’ measures

Many children love munching on sugary snacks – but will this cost them in the future?

Tooth decay is the most common reason for hospital admissions among five to nine-year-olds in England and a new report from the Child of the North project and the Centre for Young Lives is urging the government to take “radical” action.

The report strongly advises the government to develop a national child oral health strategy with a focus on reducing sugar consumption.

But what can we do at home to make sure our children’s teeth and gums stay healthy?

1. Take them to the dentist for regular check ups

“I’d recommend that children visit the dentist at least once every six months for a routine check-up,” advises Dr Nyree Whitley, chief clinical officer at mydentist. “However, the frequency of visits can change depending on the child’s oral health needs or requirements. For example, if there are signs of tooth decay, your dentist will recommend more frequent appointments and tailored advice on treatment options.”

2. Set an example

Maintain a positive attitude about the dentist.

“Children are so perceptive and will mirror your reactions, especially if you fear going to the dentist yourself,” says Anni Seaborne, head of general dentistry for Bupa Dental Care. “Try and stay calm, relaxed, and explain that a visit the dentist is fun, and that the dentist is a caring person who is there to help.

“Familiarity fosters better relationships with the dentist, making children more willing to seek treatment when necessary.”

3. Be mindful of snack choices

Many familiar lunch box snacks contain a lot of sugar that could damage your child’s teeth.

Dried fruit, for example, can be bad for oral health when consumed in large amounts.

“Dried fruit has a particularly high sugar content, and the consistency means that it can often stick to and become lodged in your teeth,” explains Seaborne. “If you do have dried fruit, it could be a good idea to rinse your mouth with water afterwards.”

On the other hand, calcium rich foods, such as cheese, are great snacks for kids.

“Cheese has a number of benefits for your teeth, including high levels of phosphate and calcium, which naturally strengthen teeth and bones,” explains Seaborne. “In addition, cheese helps balance the pH level in your mouth, which means less harmful acid, more cleansing saliva, and as a consequence, better protection against dental decay.”

4. Cut down on sugary food and drinks

“Avoid over-consuming sugar to prevent damage to their enamel,” says Whitley. “If they do have a sweet tooth, try and opt for chocolate instead of sweets and keep their overall sugar intake and frequency of consumption to a minimum, without restricting their enjoyment of treats.”

Intake of sugary drinks should also be limited.

“Although fruit-based juices, like apple juice, sound healthy, they contain high levels of sugar, so should be consumed in small amounts to maintain a healthy smile,” says Seaborne. “Too much can lead to bottle caries, which occurs in infants due to continuous exposure to sugary drinks.”

5. Make twice a day brushing a house rule

“Ideally, children should brush their teeth with fluoride toothpaste for two minutes, twice a day,” says Whitley. “I’d recommend using a soft to medium bristle children’s toothbrush to ensure it is the right size for them.”

6. Brush your teeth at the same time as your child

“If you have the time to do so, brushing your teeth with your children is the best way to ensure they learn how to do it properly, once they are old enough to do so themselves,” says Whitley. “Show them how to move the toothbrush around the teeth at the front and back of their mouths to ensure a thorough clean.

“To start with, they may find it helpful to spend one minute on their top teeth, and the other on their bottom teeth to ensure they’re cleaning them properly.”

7. Think about teeth brushing timing

“Something people don’t always realise is that if you drink or eat sugar and then immediately brush your teeth, you can damage your enamel and heighten your risk of tooth decay or cavities,” highlights Whitley.

“That’s why I’d recommend that parents teach their kids that they brush their teeth before eating breakfast, to ensure that if they drink any apple or orange juice, they won’t go and brush their teeth immediately afterwards, as this could cause longer-term damage when done over a regular basis.”