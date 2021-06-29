As Miley Cyrus goes wakeboarding, these are the health benefits of the watersport

If there’s one thing Miley Cyrus is good at, it’s stepping out of her comfort zone. The singer, who has a love for hiking, kayaking and yoga, recently took to Instagram to post a video of herself attempting to wakeboard and falling face-first into the water.

Often referred to as a combination of surfing, snowboarding and water skiing, anyone who has tried wakeboarding will know that it’s one of the toughest physical challenges going. Here’s why…

1. It’s a full-body workout

Much like surfing, wakeboarding is great way tone your entire body. As you balance on the water, you make use of the resistance of your own bodyweight, working your core, biceps and triceps, as well as your legs, glutes, and the lumbar muscles in your back.

You also need a good degree of strength to be able to execute explosive tricks and techniques while gliding gracefully across the water.

2. It improves your balance

One of the major benefits associated with wakeboarding is the improvement that it creates in your balance. In order to stay upright, you must consistently make calculated micro movements while navigating the unsteady water.

3. It can boost your flexibility

Considering the amazing tricks, twists and turns that wakeboarders display on TikTok, it’s little wonder that flexibility is one of the most important skills needed for the sport.

Daily or weekly sessions on the water can improve both your mobility and flexibility, particularly in your hands and wrists, which are gripping onto the rope.

4. It’s a fun way to burn calories

If you’re adverse to the gym, wakeboarding is an exhilarating way to keep fit, that won’t feel like a chore.

As you’re outside on the water, you’ll also get an all-important dose of vitamin D, which is linked to healthy bones and better immunity, as well as improved mood.

5. It improves your confidence in the water

If there’s one thing that’s certain in wakeboarding, it’s that you’re bound to fall into the water during a session, so you’ll need to be prepared to get soaked.

The benefit to jumping in is that you build up your swimming skills, although you should always wakeboard in a lifejacket.

If you’re new to the water sport, safety is key. As Cyrus proves, there’s a lot that can go wrong in a wakeboarding session. Try a local wakeboarding school, where you can take lessons and head out into the water with an experienced boat driver.