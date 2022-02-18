As Nicole Kidman’s Vanity Fair cover goes viral, 5 other style icons over 50

Nicole Kidman’s been a poster girl since day dot, and the 54-year-old is breaking boundaries once again.

This time it’s not for leading roles – such as her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours, for which she won an Academy Award – but for the fabulous cover shots for Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue.

The mother of four certainly looks stunning. Not since she graced the silver screen in Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! has the actor looked quite so sultry, or worn anything quite so skimpy – and we’re talking more than 20 years on.

A stamp printed in Australia shows portrait of Nicole Kidman in the movie Moulin Rouge, 2021

Naturally, women should be admired and valued for their inner selves, intelligence and bold career moves, not just their appearance. But with so many taboos about showing off your figure after a certain age, we applaud Kidman for demonstrating that doesn’t need to be the case.

Here are five more style icons who look fabulous over 50…

1. Cindy Crawford, age 55

R7X6PK Cindy Crawford seen on the red carpet during the Fashion Awards 2018 at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington in London (Alamy/PA)

The American supermodel, actress and TV personality was once the world’s highest-paid model and the face of the 1990s. Having graced 18 American Vogue covers, the mother-of-two is still going strong at 55 years old. Now her daughter, Kaia, is following in her footsteps and has a flourishing modelling career.

2. Halle Berry, age 55

T80JE8 Brooklyn, USA. 9 May, 2019. Halle Berry at the JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM World Premiere at 1 Hanson Place. Credit: Steve Mack/Alamy Live News

With 7.5 million followers on Instagram, the American actress has been sharing the secrets to her impressive physique with age-defying yoga poses and workouts. Who would have thought it’s been 20 years since the Bond girl wowed us in that teeny-weeny tangerine bikini in Die Another Day?

3. Lauren Hutton, age 78

Lauren Hutton attends opening night of TFF world premiere The First Monday in May at BMCC, New York, 2016FXHR52 New York, NY USA – April 13, 2016: Lauren Hutton attends opening night of TFF world premiere The First Monday in May at BMCC

She’s been at the front of fashion for six decades. The American gap-toothed model and actress was the million-dollar face of Revlon, a first at the time, and has 27 Vogue covers under her belt. Hutton has previously praised her skincare routine and Pilates classes for keeping that glow.

4. Helen Mirren, age 76

M6NAB1 Los Angeles, California, USA . 4th March, 2018. Helen Mirren at the 90th Annual Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, USA on March 4, 2018. Credit: Hyperstar/Alamy Live News

She’s never lost that twinkle in her eye and still wows us with stylish outfits choices, and the award-winning British actor has starred in dozens of films over the years. Mirren is perhaps best known for her role as DCI Jane Tennison in the television series Prime Suspect, and for her brilliant portrayal of Elizabeth II in The Queen – for which she won an Academy Award.

5. Meg Ryan, age 60

2H52MRX WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Meg Ryan arrives at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

The American actress is one of the silver screen’s sweethearts, with her cute smile and spirited sense of humour. Her breakthrough role in When Harry Met Sally in 1989 led to a 30-year career, with hits such as Sleepless In Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. Still the queen of romantic comedies, there’s no denying she knows exactly how to wear a little black dress, at any age.