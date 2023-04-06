As Oprah Winfrey talks about menopause, 7 tips to help women through the life change

Legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey has opened up about her experiences with menopause.

“I started at 48 with heart palpitations and I went from doctor to doctor, literally five different doctors,” Winfrey said in a panel conversation called The Menopause Talk.

“At one point, a female doctor had given me an angiogram and put me on heart medication, and had never once mentioned that this could be menopause or perimenopausal.

“And I just happened to be in the office one day and opened a book and saw palpitations, heart palpitations – symptoms of perimenopause.”

Winfrey, 69, described feeling “whatever” and how she “couldn’t concentrate reading, which is my favourite thing” – but everything changed when she first started taking oestrogen, and she felt like “the sky is bluer”.

Winfrey is the latest in a line of celebrities opening up about their experiences with menopause – just last week, fellow chat show host Drew Barrymore spoke about having her first perimenopausal hot flashes while live on TV – helping to break the taboo and boost education around women’s health.

Specialist menopause nurse Kathy Abernethy shared her tips on how to survive and thrive during the menopause…

1. Prepare

Consider kicking unhealthy habits like smoking, drinking too much and eating unhealthy foods, and get your body moving on a regular basis – exercise releases endorphins and helps build strength.

2. Talk about it

Ask women around you about their experiences and how they managed symptoms, and talk to those close to you, like your partner, friends, children or even colleagues. Menopause doesn’t need to be a taboo and the more we can normalise the conversation together, the easier the experience is for everyone.

3. Know your options

Choosing a treatment to support you through the menopause is a personal decision – what suits one woman might not suit another, because everyone’s experience is different. Not all women need medical treatment and some prefer to take a natural or hormone-free approach. Women with more severe symptoms may wish to speak to their doctor about hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

4. Take time for yourself

Check in with how you’re feeling and prioritise self-care. Try relaxation and meditation techniques, yoga, reading or simple pleasures, like going for a walk or painting your nails. Explore ways to express yourself – whether that’s a new hobby or rekindling an old one, and make sure you maximise the benefits of this life stage.

5. Tackle a hot flush

Wear natural fibres and loose layers that can easily be removed, but avoid high necks and close-fitting clothes. If you wear a uniform at work and it becomes uncomfortable, speak to your HR department to see if they can provide something more comfortable. Give yourself plenty of time when travelling to places or between locations to avoid rushing and stress, and keep a cooling spray handy for those moments when the feeling of intense heat takes over.

6. Don’t give up on intimacy

During the menopause, sex can sometimes feel painful, especially if you’re experiencing vaginal dryness. There are lots of products available to help with this and if you’re worried, speak to your doctor or nurse. Talk to your partner and try to be as honest as possible – by having an open conversation, you can find ways to improve your sex life together. A natural lubricant may help you feel more comfortable and relaxed, and you can also try a natural vaginal moisturiser two to three times a week to improve vaginal pH balance.

7. Prioritise food that makes you feel good

Drink plenty of water and focus on a balanced diet – plenty of vegetables, good protein and healthy fats will help you to have the energy you need. Avoid or reduce food and drinks that could trigger symptoms like hot flushes and insomnia, such as caffeine, spicy foods, alcohol and large quantities of sugar and salt.