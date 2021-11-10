Bella Hadid has got candid about her mental health "rollercoaster" of "breakdowns and burnouts.

The model, 25, bared her soul in an Instagram post to her 47million followers where she urged anyone struggling to remember that “you’re not alone”.

Sharing several photos of herself crying, she explained that she had felt inspired after her friend Willow Smith got real about her insecurities in a video saying how she didn’t “feel good enough” at times.

In a lengthy caption, Gigi Hadid’s sister wrote: “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone.

“I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.

“I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point,” she said.

“There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it’s always been nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment.”

This is not the first time that she has spoken about her mental health, she previously revealed that she had struggled with anxiety and depression since she was a teenager.

In January Bella also took a break from social media to focus on improving her mental health.