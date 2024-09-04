Blood Cancer Awareness Month: All the symptoms you need to look out for

A new report published by Blood Cancer UK shows that blood cancer survival in the UK lags behind other wealthy nations such as the US.

By analysing international cancer registry data, the charity found that survival from hodgkin lymphoma, for example, is more likely in countries such as the US, Australia and Ireland, compared to the UK.

As the charity pinpoints key areas our country can improve on to mark Blood Cancer Awareness Month, we want to know what causes blood cancer and what signs we should be looking out for…

What is blood cancer?

“Blood cancer is the UK’s fifth most common form of cancer with 41,000 people being diagnosed every year,” says Gemma Trout, senior support nurse at Blood Cancer UK. “Leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma are all types of blood cancer, but there are over 120 different types including myelodysplastic syndrome and myeloproliferative neoplasms.

“They each have different symptoms, treatments and prognoses and as a charity, we’re dedicated to beating all forms of the condition and offer support for those living with it and those affected by it.”

What causes blood cancer?

“All blood cancers are caused by faults in our DNA – mutations,” explains Trout. “In practically all cases these changes to our DNA happen for reasons we can’t explain and are linked to things we can’t control.

“These faults cause abnormal blood cells to multiply, and this can stop your blood doing the things it normally does to keep you healthy, like fighting off infections or helping to repair your body.

“Researchers are working towards uncovering certain genetic faults for certain blood cancer types, which may help improve the diagnosis and treatment of some blood cancers.”

What is the difference between acute and chronic blood cancers?

“Acute blood cancers are fast-growing blood cancers, growing quickly and appear suddenly and need urgent treatment,” says Trout. “Chronic blood cancers, also known as slower-growing cancers, grow more slowly and can develop gradually over time.

“People may have periods of time where they need treatment, and times where their cancer is in ‘remission’ and they don’t require treatment. However, their cancer will always return, and they will live with the diagnosis for their whole life.”

Who is more at risk of developing blood cancer?

Blood cancer is the most common type of childhood cancer, says Trout.

“Every year, more than 500 children aged under 15 are diagnosed with blood cancer,” adds the nurse. “Of these, about 400 have childhood leukaemia and about 100 have lymphoma.

“However, the risk of blood cancer goes up as you get older, and just under 40% of people diagnosed with it are aged 75 or over.

“One in every 16 men and one in every 22 women will develop it at some point in their lives.

“Also one type of blood cancer, myeloma is almost three times as common in black people, but awareness in this community is very low.”What symptoms should we look out for?

There’s a lack of awareness around the symptoms of blood cancer.

“Our own research shows that half of UK adults say they didn’t know any [of the symptoms] at all,” says Trout. “Blood cancer symptoms can be varied and often very vague, so people can have just one or many of these before diagnosis – and in some cases, none at all.

“Common symptoms include persistent and unexplained tiredness, unexplained weight loss, unexplained bruising and/or bleeding, persistent infection, drenching night sweats, lumps or swellings in the neck, head, groin or stomach and bone/ joint pain.”

When should you go to the GP?

“If you experience persistent symptoms it’s important to consult a doctor,” recommends Trout. “Given the diversity of symptoms across different types of blood cancers, being body vigilant is key.

“If you feel like there is something wrong, escalate it to your GP.”