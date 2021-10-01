Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 11 brilliant beauty buys to support the cause

Following the recent death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding at the age of 39, Breast Cancer Awareness Month feels more relevant than ever.

Taking place in October, the annual campaign aims to raise awareness of the disease, which is the most common cancer in women in the UK. According to Breast Cancer Now, every year, around 55,000 women and 370 men are diagnosed, with 80% of cases occurring for women aged 50 and over.

While young people are less likely to be diagnosed with the condition, early detection means treatments are more effective, which is why Coppafeel! encourages women and men to check their breasts and pecs regularly from a young age. The charity offers a text service that will message you once a month with a friendly reminder to check for any lumps or changes in your chest – and see your doctor if you notice anything unusual.

As well as promoting awareness, Breast Cancer Awareness Month also aims to raise funds to support cancer charities.

Throughout October, when you buy special beauty products, a donation will go to a good cause, meaning now’s the perfect time to stock up on essentials or treat yourself to a little something…

(Trinny London/PA)

1. Trinny London Lip Luxe in Eugenie, £22

Friday October 22 is Wear It Pink Day, when we’re encouraged to don a rosy garment and donate to charity. All month, Trinny London will be donating 10% from sales of a range of lip, cheek and eye products to Breast Cancer Now, so you can complement your outfit with pretty pink make-up.

(Bobbi Brown/PA)

2. Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Gloss Duo, £29.50

The limited edition Proud To Be Pink duo brings together two beautifully wearable shades of Bobbi Brown gloss – Love Letter and New Romantic – with the full RRP (minus VAT) between now and June next year going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

(Skinny Tan/PA)

3. Skinny Tan Strawberries & Cream CoppaFeel! Bundle, £22.99 (available on October 1)

Skinny Tan (named for its slender ingredients list) launches a limited edition set worth £39.97, featuring Strawberries & Cream Whipped Gradual Tanner, along with an applicator mitt and brush to ensure a perfectly blended, streak-free glow, with £1 from every sale donated to Coppafeel!

(The Natural Deodorant Co/PA)

4. The Natural Deodorant Co Clean Deodorant Balm Palmarosa + Mandarin, £12.50

The Natural Deodorant Co’s vegan, scented balms are made with all natural ingredients and are free from aluminium, parabens, alcohol and synthetic fragrances. For every Palmarosa and Mandarin balm sold in October, 10% of profits will go to CoppaFeel!

(Cath Kidston/PA)

5. Cath Kidston Heart Spot Classic Make Up Case, £14 (available October 1)How cute is this pink polka dot pouch and mini mirror from Cath Kidston? It’s part of the ‘Heart Spot’ range, from which 10% of sales will be donated to Breast Cancer Now.

(Scientia/PA)

6. Scientia Limited Edition Pure Clarity Targeted Blemish Paste, £16

A highly-effective overnight treatment that dries out existing zits (thanks to bentonite clay) and stops emerging spots in their tracks, this pink ribbon version of Pure Clarity Targeted Blemish Paste is a must-have for acne prone skin, with all profits going to the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

(John Frieda/PA)

7. John Frieda Violet Crush for Blondes Intensive Shampoo Tickled Pink Limited Edition, £6, Asda

Brighten brassy locks with this purple pigmented shampoo, which neutralises yellow tones in blonde and grey hair. For every bottle sold, a 50p donation will be made to Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign, which supports Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!

The boss of global beauty giant Avon has vowed not to hit customers with high price hikes despite soaring global costs and efforts to tackle the UK’s lorry driver crisis. (Avon/PA)

8. Avon Love, Avon Cancer Care Pack, £20

Designed as a gift set for someone going through cancer treatment, this three-piece collection features the excellent Distillery Clean Break cleansing balm and Shade The Day SPF25 moisturiser, plus Avon Caring Scalp Balm to sooth and moisturise. All profits will go to cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better.

(Elemental Herbology/PA)

9. Elemental Herbology Calm & Soothe Limited Edition Collection, £50 (available October 1)

This luxurious trio from Elemental Herbology includes Neroli and Rose Damask Body Cream, Antioxidant Hydration Mist and a Soothe scented candle, as well as an illustrated guide explaining how to check your breasts, with £5 from every set sold going to the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

(Elemis/PA)

10. Elemis Limited Edition Skin Bliss Capsules Supersize, £99 (available October 1)

Filled with antioxidant-rich oils, these potent day and night capsules are formulated to hydrate and nourish skin. Elemis has committed to donating a minimum of £33,000 to Breast Cancer Now, with £10 from each pot of capsules going to the cause.

(GHD/PA)

11. GHD Gold Hair Straightener in Rose Pink, £149

A long-time supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, GHD has this year created a collection of pink hair tools, with £10 from every straightener or hairdryer sold donated to Breast Cancer Now.