Bruce Springsteen postpones tour: What you need to know about peptic ulcer disease

Bruce Springsteen said he’s “heartbroken” to postpone a string of upcoming shows, as he’s treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

The 73-year-old singer-songwriter was scheduled to play eight US tour dates with The E Street Band in September, but medical advisers recommended he postpone the shows to focus on his health.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said.

“First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some.

“Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

Here’s what you need to know about peptic ulcer disease.

What are peptic ulcers?

Peptic ulcers are open sores that can develop on the inside lining of the stomach or small intestine, according to the Mayo Clinic in the US.

There are two types of peptic ulcers: gastric ulcers, which occur inside the stomach, and duodenal ulcers – found inside the upper portion of the small intestine.

What are the symptoms?

The most common symptom of a stomach ulcer is a burning or gnawing pain in the centre of the stomach, according to the NHS.

However, they aren’t always painful – other symptoms might include indigestion, heartburn and acid reflux, nausea, intolerance to fatty food, feeling full, bloating or belching.Some people might not experience any symptoms at all.What causes peptic ulcers?

These ulcers occur when acid from the digestive tract eats away at the inner surface of the stomach or small intestine, creating an often painful open sore, the Mayo Clinic points out.

Common causes include infection with a specific strain of bacteria (H. pylori) and regular use of certain pain medication, such as ibuprofen.

Stress and spicy food don’t cause peptic ulcers, but they can make symptoms worse.

Who might be affected?

The NHS notes stomach ulcers can potentially affect anyone, but are most commonly found in people over 60, and more often in men than women.

The Mayo Clinic says smoking and drinking alcohol could increase your risk of peptic ulcers.

When should you seek help?

See your GP if you think you might have a stomach ulcer, or you’re experiencing ongoing symptoms as described above.

The NHS recommends calling your GP or 111 if you are passing dark, sticky, tar-like stools, or have a sudden, sharp pain in your stomach that is getting worse – and go to A&E or call 999 if you are vomiting blood.

How is it treated?

This may depend on the underlying cause. If you have an H. pylori infection, the NHS says treatment might look like a course of antibiotics and a medication called a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), which neutralises the amount of acid in your stomach to help the ulcer heal naturally.

Other medications include H2-receptor antagonists, which also neutralise stomach acid. Antacids can help ease symptoms in the short term.

In very rare cases, peptic ulcers may lead to more serious complications such as internal bleeding or perforation, which can require closer monitoring and medical attention.