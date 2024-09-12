Does the cold weather affect your mood?

This week’s cold air, grey skies and rain has marked a dramatic end to the summer, which has left many of us feeling low.

But what are the reasons behind this shift in mood, and what can we do it combat it?

Why does cold weather affect our mood?

The weather can play a big role in how we feel day-to-day.

“Sunshine boosts our serotonin levels, which helps lift our mood and makes us feel more positive,” explains Dr Chun Tang, GP and medical director at Pall Mall Medical. “On the flip side, gloomy, grey skies and cold temperatures can leave us feeling sluggish or even a bit down. It’s not uncommon to feel less energetic or motivated when the weather isn’t great, simply because our bodies respond to light and warmth in natural ways.”

People tend to feel more tired and have less energy during the colder months.

“As the days get shorter and there’s less sunlight, our bodies produce more melatonin, the hormone that makes us feel sleepy,” highlights Tang. “At the same time, the decrease in daylight can affect serotonin, which helps keep our energy levels up.

“This combination can lead to us feeling tired and sluggish more often during the autumn and winter months. It’s like our bodies are naturally slowing down in response to the darker days – we go into a mini human hibernation.”

However, hibernating can often cause us to isolate ourselves from our loved ones – which can have a negative impact on our mental health.

“Cold weather often brings with it the urge to stay indoors and hibernate, resulting in people becoming withdrawn and spending less time with others,” explains Lisa Gunn, mental health prevention lead at Nuffield Health. “Whilst this may feel more natural when it’s colder, darker and wetter, social connections are key to our wellbeing, and a lack of human connection can negatively impact our mental and physical health.”

Our confidence levels might also experience a dip during periods of cold weather too.

“The shorter days and less sunlight can affect how we feel about ourselves, as we may feel more tired, less motivated, and even less social,” explains Tang. “Seasonal changes can also impact our appearance, like dry skin or fewer opportunities to get outdoors, which might make us feel a bit more self-conscious.”

If you have been persistently experiencing low mood and depression symptoms, contact your GP, as you might have Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

“SAD is a subtype of depression that’s experienced seasonally,” explains Gunn. “It usually manifests and goes away with changes in the weather, daylight hours, and temperature.

“As the weather begins to change, people with SAD may feel sluggish and low without explanation. People can experience winter blues in various degrees, ranging from feeling a bit down to finding it very difficult to function, which may lead to taking time off work.”

Tips on how to get out of a cold-weather funk:

Move your body

“Getting regular exercise can have huge benefits for our mental health, with studies showing the positive effects on anxiety,” explains Simon Davies, walking therapist and registered counsellor at Living Well UK. “This is because exercise causes our bodies to release endorphins – the natural chemicals that elevate our moods and reduce stress.”

Get outside

Take a brisk morning walk or carve out some time in the afternoon to sit in your garden.

“Cold weather can sometimes make it challenging to get moving, but this can actually be invigorating,” says Olly Banks, personal trainer at Fitness First. “Dress warmly in layers, and as you step outside, the fresh air and natural light exposure can help wake you up and provide a well-needed energy boost.”

Make social plans

Arrange to catch up with your friends over a coffee.

“Save time for quality interactions,” advises Gunn. “Having meaningful relationships and being able to give to others can greatly improve our resilience and also cause our bodies to release feel-good chemicals such as oxytocin and dopamine.”

Try meditation

“A short mindfulness meditation, focusing on your breath and clearing your thoughts can help improve mental clarity and boost your overall mood,” says Banks.