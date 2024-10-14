Five personal trainers on their cold morning training hacks

As the dark and cold mornings take hold, our motivation to get out of bed and exercise can understandably waver.

The lack of sunlight knocks our internal body clock off kilter, not to mention the affect is has those feelgood hormones and neurotransmitters, causing our moods and energy levels to slump.

Research by retailer Sports Direct, looking at winter activity habits, revealed 48% of Brits find it harder to stick to their normal exercise routine during the colder months, while a huge 61% stop exercising completely at this time of year.

But with a number of health and wellbeing benefits on the line – improved sleep, better focus, and a mood-bosting endorphin release to name a few – how do we find a way to push through and get those all important workouts in?

Here, five fitness pros share their top tips and tricks to get you out of bed and moving on cold mornings…

Do it for ‘future you’

“My main motivation to get through winter comes from drawing on my past experiences,” says personal trainer and Pilates instructor, Victoria Rock. “Throughout the years I’ve had winters where I train consistently – and some less so. Those when I have been consistent, I have always been so thankful to myself for dedicating the time to exercise. It makes such a difference when spring rolls around, not having to start from near zero again.

“Each session I train, I think of the me in four to six months’ time, and it’s a real source of motivation. It works with my clients too. In the short term, relish and remember how great you feel after your workout and carry that with you to your next one. Keep your focus only on your next session and before you know it, it will be spring, and you can bask in gratitude to yourself.”

Prepare the night before

“When the day is done, it’s hard to get back out and train, so don’t let the dark, cold and wet mornings rob you of the opportunity to train first thing,” says specialist coach and personal trainer, Dafydd Judd.

“Set your gym kit out the night before and have everything ready to go, so all you have to do is fall out of bed and put it on. Have your bag packed and ready by the front door, and get the kettle filled with water and your breakfast set out, so you don’t have to think. The less barriers you face in the morning, the better.”

Set yourself a challenge

“Nothing gets me out of bed in the morning quicker than a daunting challenge on the horizon. That healthy dose of fear and anxiety really gets my adrenaline pumping,” shares fitness coach and ‘Unconventional Personal Trainer’, Ross Fisher. “It’s totally normal to lose motivation at this time of year as the dark mornings creep in. What you need is an autumn or winter challenge that’s achievable but equally daring.

“If it doesn’t scare you, even just a little bit, then it’s probably not daring enough! Whether it’s doing your first park run, tackling an adventurous trail event or signing up for your first Hyrox race – there are plenty of challenges out there to suit your ability level.

“The plan can come later, and I would encourage you to seek guidance from a professional coach or trainer, but the first step is to take bold action. Don’t think about it too much. Make a decision and commit. It may just change your life!”

Hold yourself accountable

“When the morning is cold and wet, finding the motivation to exercise can be challenging. However, having accountability can make a significant difference,” says personal trainer and sports massage therapist, Dan Redwood. “Whether it’s a workout buddy, a fitness class, or an online community, knowing someone else is counting on you can provide the necessary push to get out of bed.

“This sense of responsibility not only helps you stay committed, but also fosters a supportive environment that encourages you to show up even on dreary mornings. Additionally, sharing your goals and progress with others can enhance your determination, making you less likely to skip your workout. This shift in mindset can help you embrace the benefits of morning exercise, regardless of the elements outside.”

Get into a good routine

“Removing any barriers you may have in the morning the night before won’t make the alarm feel any less gruelling, but it will make getting out of bed much more appealing,” promises fitness coach, Emily Austin. “Getting to bed a little earlier, leaving your trainers unlaced at the bottom of the stairs, having your gym clothes laid out, your bag packed and already in the car and breakfast prepped, will remove the ‘I don’t have time’ element in the morning.

“What you are doing here is collecting evidence of what is important for your future self – and identifying your personal barriers and removing them, so that you can’t use it as an excuse. By repeating these actions, you are continuing to build your habit bank and before you know it, the alarm going off won’t feel as bad. Success really does start the night before.”