How to check breasts and testicles, as Morrisons puts NHS cancer advice in underwear labels

The NHS is working with Morrisons to put health warnings in the supermarket’s underwear about potential signs of breast and testicular cancer.

Labels in the Nutmeg brand, initially in boxer shorts and crop-top bras, will offer advice on what to look for.

Available in 240 shops around England in the coming months, packaging will also contain a QR code linking to the NHS website for more detailed information on breast and testicular cancer.

Dame Cally Palmer, NHS England’s national director for cancer, said: “This is the first time the whole of the NHS has worked with a national supermarket brand to put health messaging on clothing, with the aim of encouraging thousands more people to be body aware, so they can spot new or unexplained changes that might be cancer symptoms early, and contact their GP practice for checks if concerned.

“Cancer survival is at an all-time high – survival for both breast and testicular cancers have improved significantly over the last 50 years and we’re seeing more people than ever before diagnosed at an early stage – and this partnership with Morrisons is just one of the many ways we are ensuring people are aware of potential cancer symptoms.

“I want to urge everyone to be aware of their own bodies – please look out for lumps and bumps or anything else that is unusual for you – and get checked out early, it could save your life.”

Not sure how to properly check for lumps and changes? Here’s how…

Breasts and pecs

According to the NHS, you should see your GP if you find “a new lump or area of thickened tissue in either breast that was not there before”.

Similarly, you should seek help if you see a change in size or shape of one or both breasts, discharge from either of your nipples, a change in the look or feel of your skin, a rash around the nipple, or a change in the appearance of your nipple.

When physically checking them, NHS guidance says: “Look at your breasts and feel each breast and armpit, and up to your collarbone. You may find it easiest to do this in the shower or bath, by running a soapy hand over each breast and up under each armpit.

“You can also look at your breasts in the mirror. Look with your arms by your side and also with them raised.”

All genders have breast tissue, so everyone should get into a regular routine of checking their breasts or pecs.

Charity CoppaFeel! runs a text service to remind you to check once a month.

Testicles

Knowing what is normal for you is vital when regularly checking testicles too.

Changes to watch out for include a lump in your testicles, swelling, changes in shape and feel, aching or discomfort that doesn’t go away, or one testicle becoming bigger than the other. See your GP if you notice any of these changes.

When physically checking your testicles, Macmillan Cancer Support says: “It can be easier to check the testicles during, or right after, a warm bath or shower when the scrotal skin is relaxed. Hold the scrotum in the palm of your hand. Use your fingers and thumb to examine each testicle.”