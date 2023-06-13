How to take care of your mental health at festivals

Festival season is upon us, with Glastonbury taking place near the end of June.

While we’re well versed in how to take care of our physical health at a festival (yes, you really should take a hat in case the sun comes out), what about the mental health side of things?

Mike McAdam, 38, co-founded Blink Mental Health, which provides mental health support at festivals.

After his mental health deteriorated in 2017, McAdam found his condition was too serious for primary care, but not extreme enough for secondary care.

He accepts there are lots of brilliant charities and campaigns encouraging people – particularly men – to talk about their mental health and reach out if they need it, but “it’s incredibly difficult to get help”, he suggests.

This is where the idea for Blink came from – the ultimate aim is to set up a ‘Blink Bank’ providing money for private therapy for those who are stuck on waiting lists. McAdam accepts that is “really ambitious and would cost millions”, so as a starting point, Blink provides wellbeing at festivals.

Blink is going to six festivals this summer – including Boomtown and Wilderness – where it will set up dedicated tents which McAdam calls “a place to relax, get away from things [and] take your mind off the festival”, with bean bags and mindful activities such as colouring and jigsaw puzzles. Blink also offers between 12 and 18 hours a day of free talking therapy with fully qualified and accredited psychologists or psychotherapists.

“It’s not just about diagnosed mental health conditions, everyone should look after [their] mental health,” McAdam says.

He suggests festivals are a great place to open up conversations around mental health.

“At festivals, people tend to explore new experiences – whether that’s food, music, dance or activities – so one reason we go to festivals is because people want to explore new experiences, [and] we find them more open-minded to talk and access therapy,” he says.

Plus, he accepts festivals can be “full-on”, and don’t always have “that space where you can chill out”.

While McAdam suggests early intervention is key when dealing with mental health, there are some things you can do to do yourself if you’re going to a festival this summer…

Be prepared

Before heading off to the festival, McAdam recommends being as prepared as possible.

This could include “taking earplugs, a decent sleeping bag, making sure we have clothes for all weathers if we can”, he says.

“Because if you can’t get a decent night’s sleep, if you’re absolutely freezing, that will affect your physical and mental health.”

Lowri Dowthwaite-Walsh, senior lecturer in psychological interventions at UCLan, agrees with the importance of planning ahead.

“If you have any vulnerabilities, such as pre-existing mental health difficulties or known triggers, plan ahead for how you can manage these,” she says. “By having a plan of what to do in the event of feeling low or anxious, you’ll be able to enjoy your time more and be more relaxed.”

Stay well-fed and watered

McAdam recommends taking a water bottle you can refill throughout the festival, and adds: “Try and eat regularly.”

He suggests it can be “very, very easy to forget about eating or drinking [water]” at a festival, or you might not want to buy much food as it can be expensive on-site. However, taking your own snacks and bottle could go a long way to helping you be as comfortable as possible.

Dowthwaite-Walsh adds: “Long days, warm weather and alcohol consumption can dehydrate you and this can lead to headaches, feeling fatigued and struggling to concentrate and make good decisions” – which means drinking plenty of water is crucial.

Camp wisely

“Try and camp with people you feel safe with,” is McAdam’s advice. And if you’re going to a festival with different options for camping – for example, Wilderness has a quiet camping area – choose the place that suits you best.

If you’re going solo, McAdam says: “Try and find the area that may suit your needs.”

Be drink and drug-aware

“Alcohol and drugs have a direct impact on your mental health, so it’s important to discuss your choices with friends and people you trust. You can also get support from first responders at the festival if you have issues with any substances,” says Dowthwaite-Walsh.

Take the pressure off

“There’s a huge, huge thing about fear of missing out”, McAdam says. “They’re extremely exciting places, [with] so much going on.

“There won’t be an opportunity to explore and see everything that you may want to, so as hard as it is, please do not try and put too much pressure on yourself trying to get around everything you want to see.”

This could “burn you out and add additional stress”, he says, so McAdam recommends being “realistic about what you can see”.

Stay connected

If you are with friends, Dowthwaite-Walsh recommends staying connected.

“Being able to enjoy yourself with friends helps to deepen the experience of a festival but also keeps you safe physically and psychologically,” she suggests.

She also recommends living in the moment as much as you can. “Have fun, enjoy the moment and savour it. Taking pictures to share with family and friends is a great way to create memories, but also remember to live in the moment and soak up the full experience”